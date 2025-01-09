Cat Sirota's Debut Novel Forgiving Darkness Brings A Dark, Seductive Fantasy Romance To Life

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare to be swept away into the hauntingly beautiful world of dark magic and forbidden romance in Forgiving Darkness, the debut novel by New Zealand-based author Cat Sirota. This first installment of the Binary Souls duology offers readers an entrancing blend of high-stakes fantasy, rich world-building, and a love story bound by secrecy and betrayal.Forgiving Darkness follows Estrid, a powerful FMC (female main character) and the defiant, runaway daughter of the tyrannical King Rodden. Nineteen and wielding formidable powers of her own, Estrid is desperate to escape her father's reign of terror. But her carefully crafted solitude shatters during a fateful encounter in the Dark Forest, where she meets a wounded Fae lord of otherworldly beauty-and deadly mystery. Their worlds collide as secrets unravel, and Estrid's freedom, her kingdom, and her heart are all put on the line in this seductive, high-stakes adventure that will captivate fans of dark fantasy romance and forbidden love romance books.With lush descriptions and unexpected twists, Forgiving Darkness explores themes of power, resilience, and the costs of reclaiming one's destiny. It is a compelling new entry in the dark fantasy romance genre, ideal for fans of LJ Andrews, Penn Cole, and Jennifer L. Armentrout.The debut novel has already begun to captivate readers, with early praise flooding in:Jamie Williams calls it,“I was blown away by this debut!” - 5 out of 5 starsStephanie Skiffington exclaims,“Absolutely amazing!” - 5 out of 5 starsJasmine raves,“In my top 3 books of the year!” - 5 out of 5 starsIn a recent review, Kirkus Reviews writes,“Sirota excels in creating dynamic characters like Estrid and Zain, with complex backstories drawn from the similarly elaborate worldbuilding. The author conveys a palpable attraction between them-their erotic scenes are treated with a deft hand and effectively convey the characters' growing connection to each other, propelling the plot forward...An engaging fantasy and romance that explores the importance of vulnerability and forgiving oneself.”Forgiving Darkness can be found on all major epublication platforms as well as in print through Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Waterstones.About the Author:Cat Sirota moved to Middle Earth (New Zealand) at age twelve, where she found her inspiration in its moody landscapes and enchanting horizons. An early riser, Cat starts each morning crafting stories of intrigue, dark heroes, and captivating plot twists over a steaming cup of coffee. When she's not creating new worlds, Cat immerses herself in the works of her favorite authors and treasures the escapism that only books can provide.Content Advisory:Forgiving Darkness contains mature themes and content that may be unsuitable for some readers, including violence, torture, references to abuse, and scenes of consensual intimacy.

