Biglari Holdings Inc. News Release

1/9/2025 4:16:23 PM

SAN ANTONIO, TX, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Holdings (NYSE: BH.A ; BH) announced today its 2025 Annual shareholders Meeting will be held at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time.

About Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, licensing and media, restaurants, and oil and gas.

