Branditscan & Fansrevenue Announce Sponsorship Of X3 Expo

MONTREAL, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranditScan & FansRevenue have announced their shared premium sponsorship of the highly anticipated X3 event show, taking place from January 17-18, 2025.

Located at booth #113 , BranditScan and FansRevenue invite models and attendees to experience an exciting and interactive space designed to inspire and elevate creators' brands & potential to earn.

Highlights of the booth include:



Professional Photo Wall : Capture stunning, top-tier photos for your brand!

Relaxation Zone : Enjoy snacks, chill with fellow creators, and hang out in a vibrant atmosphere.

Exclusive Merchandise : Grab branded items and memorable swag. Educational Opportunities : Live piracy scanning with BranditScan's cutting-edge tools and FansRevenue's game-changing affiliate partnerships that boost earnings and exposure for content creators.

Additionally, the booth will feature content creators signing autographs and meeting fans, open space for models to connect their fans in the dynamic space & stage giveaways from both brands!

“Our partnership with FansRevenue is rooted in a shared mission: empowering creators to thrive in every aspect of their brands” shared Jessica Hookimaw, President of BranditScan.“Our booth will be everything creators need, from sharing our innovative tools to a great time for them to connect with their fans, and with other creators!”

Don't miss your chance to visit booth #113 and discover how FansRevenue and BranditScan are“The Tools to Rule" and unlock your full potential!

For more information, visit BranditScan.com and

About FansRevenue

FansRevenue is the #1 monetization platform for Cam Models, Adult Content Creators, and Influencers, powered by CrakRevenue and backed by over 13 years of digital marketing expertise. Using an innovative combination of influencer and affiliate marketing, FansRevenue helps content creators grow their fanbase and income by matching them with exclusive and lucrative opportunities. Learn more here:

About BranditScan

BranditScan an award-winning brand protection service for content creators in the adult industry. Specializing in fast and effective piracy infringement & catfish removals, the service helps creators safeguard their brands and maintain control of their online presence. With an innovative and accessible approach, BranditScan empowers individuals to protect their brand with confidence. Learn more here:





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

