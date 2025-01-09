Kuwait Dep. FM Discuss Ties, Issues With Visiting Cuban Official

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 9 (KUNA) -- The Deputy of Foreign Affairs, Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Thursday received the first deputy of the Cuban foreign minister, Gerardo Penavler. The two sides discussed means of cementing the bilateral relations, regional and international issues. Sheikh Jarrah held a luncheon in honor of the Cuban official and his entourage. (end) rk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.