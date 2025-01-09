Qatar, Turkiye Reunite Wounded Family From Gaza With Relatives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar, in cooperation with the sisterly Republic of Turkiye, reunited one of the families of the wounded in the Gaza Strip with their relatives in Doha, as part of the initiative of HH the Amir to provide for 1,500 Palestinians from the Strip.

The family was received in Doha by the of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad and the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar HE Dr. Mustafa Goksu.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation expressed Qatar's appreciation to the Republic of Turkiye for its cooperation in facilitating the process of reuniting the family with its relatives.

