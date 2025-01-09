Pope Wishes For End To War In Ukraine In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a speech to ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, Pope Francis on Thursday mentioned the situation in Ukraine, wishing for an end to the Russo-Ukrainian war this year.

This was reported by Vatican News , Ukrinform saw.

Summing up 2024 at a traditional meeting with ambassadors, as well as analyzing the current challenges facing the international community, the Pope also mentioned the situation of Ukraine.

“My wish for this 2025 is that the entire international community work, above all, to put an end to the war, which has been washing the blood of martyred Ukraine for almost three years and has claimed a huge death toll, including among civilians,” the pontiff said.

He noted that "some encouraging signs have emerged on the horizon," while emphasizing the need to work hard to create conditions for a just and lasting peace, as well as to "heal the wounds inflicted by aggression."

"The diplomacy of hope is also the diplomacy of forgiveness, capable, in times full of open or latent conflicts, of mend relationships broken by hatred and violence, and thus of binding the wounds of the broken hearts of too many victims," ​​the Holy Father noted.

It is noted that due to a cold, the Pope read only the introduction to the speech, while one of his assistants read out the rest at the request of the pontiff.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 1, Pope Francis, on the occasion of the World Day of Peace, called on believers to pray for an end to hostilities“on every front.”

