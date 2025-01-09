Viral Video: Paris Hilton 'Heartbroken' As She Watches Her Home Burn To The Ground In LA Fire On Live TV Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hotel heiress Paris Hilton, who lost her LA home to the Los Angeles wildfires, among several other and television stars, said she watched her seafront Malibu home burn to the ground on live television.

Hilton, 43, shared the live footage from the news on her Instagram handle, and wrote that she was“heartbroken beyond words”.

In a heartfelt viral post, she wrote:“Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”

| 5 dead, 180,000 being evacuated - See heart-breaking pics of LA wildfires

Paris Hilton shared that her LA home was where her family built“so many precious memories”.“It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she said, referring to her two children.

Paris Hilton and venture capitalist Carter Reum welcomed their first child, son Phoenix, via surrogate on 16 January 2023. Less than a year later, in November 2023, they expanded their family with a daughter named London.

“My heart aches for those still in harm's way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable,” Hilton added.

| Los Angeles wildfire LIVE: 10,000 structures burned; Red Flag warnings remain Watch Paris Hilton's post here:

She later shared a video of her five Pomeranians in the back of a car and said she was travelling to a hotel to take shelter.

Other actors who lost their homes to LA fire:

Fires burning in and around Los Angeles have claimed the homes of numerous Hollywood celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges, and Grammy-nominated R&B star Jhené Aiko, and led to sweeping disruptions of entertainment events.

Mandy Moore's home in the Altadena neighbourhood roughly 30 miles east of the Palisades is also severely damaged and unlivable, but after touring her property she said that“the main part of our house is still standing.”

Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy, Adam Brody (Shazam! star) and his wife Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl actor), Anna Faris (Just Friends), and reality TV star couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have also lost their homes to the fire.

| Los Angeles fire burns houses of Hollywood celebrities into ashes LA fire news

The Palisades Fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city's western flank and the Eaton Fire in the east near Pasadena already rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history. They consumed nearly 31,000 acres (12,500 hectares)-or some 48 square miles (125 sq km)-turning entire neighbourhoods to ash.



