Netflix reaches 70M users on ad-supported plan

Netflix has reached an impressive milestone with 70 million monthly active users (MAUs) on its ad-supported subscription plan.



This ad-supported tier, available in over a dozen countries, has seen remarkable growth since its launch, as revealed by Netflix on Tuesday. The latest figure represents a significant increase from the 40 million MAUs reported in May and a dramatic rise from the 15 million users the tier attracted in November of the previous year.



The company highlighted that more than half of new sign-ups in regions offering the ad-supported option are opting for this plan, showcasing its growing appeal among consumers.



Additionally, Netflix shared updates on its advertising business, indicating broader advancements in the segment alongside the expanding reach of the ad-supported model.

