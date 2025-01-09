Du And Huawei Announce The Youth Digital Pioneers Program To Empower The Next Generation Of Digital Leaders

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The program is set to ignite the passion of participants by immersing them in advanced digital skills and knowledge through interactive sessions on 5G, cloud computing, and emerging technologies and inspiring them to excel in their future careers.

Dubai, UAE,January 2025: du, the leading and digital services provider, in collaboration with today announced the launch of the Youth Digital Pioneers Program. Hosted by the du Youth Council, the initiative is aimed at empowering the youth by upskilling participants with cutting-edge digital technologies.

Over a span of two weeks, participants will be treated to a unique educational experience, comprising intensive in-class lectures, hands-on workshops, and practical training sessions. Hosted at Huawei's offices, DIFC Innovation Hub and the du HQ, this program is designed to furnish the youth with comprehensive knowledge and the essential skills required to thrive in the fast-paced digital arena. It is open to all nationalities, both undergraduate and graduate youth.

Fatema Al Afeefi, at du said:“Empowering the future leaders is at the core of what du Youth Council does, and this collaboration with Huawei underscores our commitment to nurturing the next wave of digital talent. The Youth Digital Pioneers Program is more than just a training program, it's a launchpad for aspiring young professionals to make a significant impact in the world of technology.”

Participants will have the opportunity to interact directly with experts and gain insights into the advancement of various technologies that are key to digital transformation. The program serves as an essential bridge connecting ambitious digital talents with the practical skills and knowledge necessary for pioneering change and innovation.

Jacky Zhang, Board Director of Huawei UAE said at Huawei said:“At Huawei, we believe in fostering environments where innovation can thrive. Collaborating with the du Youth Council allows us to extend this ethos to the youth of UAE, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to excel in the digital era. We're excited to see how these young pioneers will use their talents to shape the future.”

The Youth Digital Pioneers Program offers a series of enriching sessions aimed at delving into the forefront of digital innovation. Participants will explore global trends and developments in 5G, along with future possibilities in 5.5G and 6G communications networks which promise to redefine connectivity. Insightful sessions on cloud computing will illuminate its role and ongoing advancements.

Cutting-edge sessions will include discussions on Wi-Fi 7 technology, Huawei Intelligent Connectivity, and Intelligent Collaboration, outlining current trends and forecasting future transformations in the field. Furthermore, an engaging workshop on the Metaverse will provide participants a glimpse into emerging digital realms and the vast opportunities they present, setting a solid groundwork for understanding what the future holds in digital landscapes.

The program journey will commence at the Huawei office, where participants will dive into the core of cutting-edge digital technologies and sustainable business practices. the program will shift to the vibrant DIFC Innovation Hub, focusing on fintech and start-up innovation. The culmination of the program will take place at du HQ at Dubai Hills, marking participants' readiness to embark on a career in digital technology.

