World Hindi Diwas 2025: 7 Countries Where Hindi Is Popular Apart From India

World Hindi Diwas 2025: Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated on January 10 every year to recognise the importance of the language all across the globe.

Why World Hindi Diwas is celebrated?

World Hindi Diwas 2025 was first celebrated in 2006 to mark the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference, organised in Nagpur on January 10, 1975. It is the day when Hindi was first spoken in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA ) in 1949 for the first time. Indian embassies across the globe celebrate this day.

Nepal: Hindi is a popular language in India's neighbouring country, Nepal. Reportedly, the country has the second-highest Hindi-speaking population, with nearly 8 million speakers. However, Hindi is not the official language of Nepal.



United States: With the rising population of Indians, Hindi has become a popular language in the United States. It is the 11th most popular language in the US with over 8 lakh speakers. Mauritius: Hindi is widely spoken by people of Indian origin in Mauritius. Reportedly, the island country has nearly one-third of the population speaking Hindi. The official languages of Mauritius are French and English. However, Hindi is spoken widely.

Fiji: Hindi is an official language in Fiji along with English and Fijan. It is the first language of Indo-Fijans. United Kingdom: Due to the large population of Indians in the UK, Hindi is a widely spoken language among the Indian diaspora. The number of Hindi speakers in UK is nearly 45,800, according to worldatlas.



Singapore: The country hosts a significant population of Indians due to the migration wave in the 1930s. Therefore, there is a sizeable number of Hindi speakers in the tourist hub. Trinidad and Tobago: The Hindi language is spoken mainly by the Indo-Trinidadian community, which celebrates Indian cultural and religious events, including Diwali.

