Al-Sisi Highlights Strategic Cooperation Between Egypt, Cyprus, And Greece At Tripartite Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi underscored the importance of the robust cooperation between Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece, emphasizing that their growing ties serve as a model for integrated regional collaboration. Speaking at the opening of the tripartite summit on Wednesday, Al-Sisi expressed appreciation for Cyprus and Greece's steadfast support of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, in line with international law and United Nations resolutions.

The Egyptian president highlighted the critical need for continued coordination between the three countries, especially amid the ongoing developments in the Middle East. He stressed the importance of escalating efforts to bring stability to the region, particularly addressing the crises in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Yemen, and Sudan. Al-Sisi warned of the potential for these conflicts to escalate into a broader regional war, which could have dire political, economic, and security implications, as well as trigger unprecedented levels of displacement and illegal immigration.

Al-Sisi also described the economic collaboration between Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece as a“vital strategic step” that not only contributes to economic growth but also enhances regional integration. He emphasized that this partnership plays a key role in the shared goal of fostering stronger economic ties and stability across the region.

On the sidelines of the summit, the president welcomed the establishment of a business forum between the three countries, aimed at fostering dialogue, sharing insights, and exploring new avenues for investment.







Al-Sisi also lauded the growing cooperation in the energy sector, particularly the electricity interconnection project between Egypt and Greece. This initiative, he noted, marks a pivotal milestone in regional integration, offering the potential to exchange clean energy and contribute to the broader goals of transitioning to a green economy.

In addition, the president highlighted Egypt's collaboration with Cyprus in natural gas projects, stressing that their joint efforts offer significant promise for boosting energy supplies to Europe.“Egypt's liquefaction facilities are poised to play a critical role in re-exporting natural gas to European markets,” Al-Sisi said, noting the considerable capabilities available to all three nations.

The cooperation between the three countries, according to Al-Sisi, extends beyond energy and economics into cultural and educational spheres, reflecting their deep historical ties. He called for greater emphasis on joint projects in higher education, scientific research, and the arts to further strengthen mutual understanding and cultural exchange.

Al-Sisi also pointed to the tourism sector as a key area of growth, highlighting the rich tourism resources shared by Egypt, Cyprus, and Greece. He noted that closer collaboration in promoting tourist destinations, along with a focus on cultural and environmental tourism, could yield significant benefits for the three nations, boosting tourism and fostering people-to-people connections.



