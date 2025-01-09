Qatar Welcomes Election Of General Joseph Aoun As President Of Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar on Thursday welcomed the election of General Joseph Aoun, Commander of the Lebanese Army, by the Lebanese Parliament as the new President of the sisterly Lebanese Republic.

In a statement, the of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's best wishes to the new Lebanese president for success in his duties and further development and growth in the relations between the two brotherly countries.

The Ministry also expresses Qatar's hope that the end of the presidential vacancy will contribute to establishing security and stability in Lebanon, and to achieving the aspirations of its people for progress, development, and prosperity.

The Ministry reaffirmed that the State of Qatar will continue its unwavering support for the Lebanese people and renew its stance in support of the unity, sovereignty, security, and stability of the Lebanese Republic.