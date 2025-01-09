NE Can Be A Hub For Country’S Vegetable, Organic Products, But Logistical Challenges Big Hindrance: Meghalaya CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Jan 9 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday highlighted that logistical challenges have hindered the potential growth of the and allied sectors in the northeast region.

In his address at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at Umiam, he urged the Centre to strengthen the logistical in the region.

"The northeast can become a hub for the country's vegetable, organic products, mushroom, turmeric, ginger, and honey production, but due to logistical challenges, we have not been able to fully capitalise on the potential of our products," he said.

Noting that the NE region produces a diverse range of agricultural products, which can be exported to various states, Sangma said due to the lack of cold storage facilities and other infrastructure, these products are not being exported to their full potential.

“Despite these challenges, many products from Meghalaya have found a market in Europe and the UAE, particularly pineapples, oranges, ginger, and turmeric.”

He also informed that the government has been working to strengthen the agricultural ecosystem by supporting farmers through various welfare programmes and promoting agro-based entrepreneurship.

Lauding the ICAR's efforts in advancing agricultural research, he congratulated the organisation on its golden jubilee and encouraged them to continue supporting farmers in the region.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the need for collaboration between ICAR and state machinery to develop research-based solutions for farmers to address diseases and other farm-related challenges. He categorically mentioned the bud rot disease affecting areca nut plantations, which has caused significant damage and posed a severe threat to livelihoods in various parts of the state.

He also stressed the importance of inter-departmental collaboration to ensure climate resilience in agricultural practices. He further sought support for large-scale bamboo production in the state, including the development of a cluster approach to promote other agricultural and horticultural products like ginger.

He also urged the Union government to strengthen Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) at the grassroots level, empowering them to make decisions and drive growth in the agricultural sector.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the gathering through a recorded message, as she was unable to attend the programme due to bad weather.

Governor C.H. Vijayashankar, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and State Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh also addressed the programme.

In his address, Chouhan emphasised the importance of collaboration between ICAR, state governments, and agricultural universities to develop strategies and solutions tailored to the needs of farmers. He proposed that these stakeholders work together and convene for consultations every three months to ensure a cohesive approach. He also expressed his commitment to being personally present at one of these meetings to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and issues faced by farmers, allowing for more effective support and resolution.