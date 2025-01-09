Late-Night TV's Musicians Come Together For One Night Only Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MCG Jazz Presents Late Night Stories with Artists 2025: Ray Angry, Louis Cato, Will Lee, and Joe Saylor

Experience musical artistry & behind-the-scenes stories as Ray Angry, Louis Cato, Will Lee, and Joe Saylor take the stage for one unforgettable evening.

- MCG JazzPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On February 15, 2025, MCG Jazz is proud to present“Late Night Stories: An Evening with Artist-In-Residence Ray Angry, Featuring Louis Cato, Will Lee, and Joe Saylor.” These special performances at 6:00 and 8:30pm EST will bring together these talented musicians, known for their roles in the house bands of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Late Show with David Letterman. Together, they will present an intimate evening of music and stories showcasing their shared passion for both jazz and late-night television.Throughout the night, guests will enjoy a memorable selection of musical performances complemented by personal stories from these accomplished artists. Their jazz background has connected them not only with each other, but also with audiences and fellow musicians worldwide. With decades of experience performing alongside industry icons like Frank Sinatra, Beyoncé, Esperanza Spalding, John Legend, and many more (including Pittsburgh's own Christina Aguilera), Ray Angry, Louis Cato, Will Lee, and Joe Saylor-an Indiana, PA native-bring unmatched musicality to the stage.These talented jazz musicians will provide exclusive insight into the world of late-night television and the entertainment industry, highlighting the rich connection between music and storytelling, shared from their unique perspective. From the excitement of studio sessions to the magic of live shows, attendees will be transported behind the scenes of some of TV's most beloved late-night programs. Tickets are available at mcgjazz or by calling the MCG Jazz Box Office at 412-322-0800. Media, please contact ... or ....About MCG Jazz MCG Jazz is a project of Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, a subsidiary of Manchester Bidwell Corporation.Through our guiding principles: environment shapes behavior, people are assets and creativity fuels enterprise, and our mission to preserve, present and promote jazz, we aim to strengthen the Pittsburgh jazz community and contribute to the overall cultural and artistic diversity of the region.The MCG Jazz concert series – one of the longest running subscription-based jazz performance series in the county –has been a safe place for artists to share their art and discuss relevant issues of the time. Our recording label produces distinctive albums from a wide variety of artists, our educational programs serve elementary, middle and high school aged students in urban and rural communities, and our archives of audio/video recordings, photographs, interviews and individual artist collections exists as a model for learning for future generations to help grow the audience for jazz and enhance the artform and its creators.For more information, please visit our website at mcgjazz.MCG Jazz 2024-2025 Concert Series Sponsors The MCG Jazz concert series is supported through sponsorships and contributions. This year's concert season partners include Allegheny Regional Asset District, The Opportunity Fund, Peirce Family Foundation, The Pittsburgh Foundation, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation. Media sponsors are Downbeat Magazine and The Pittsburgh Jazz Channel WZUM.

