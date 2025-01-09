Syte And Tally Weijl Join Forces To Revolutionize Apparel Ecommerce With AI-Driven Product Recommendations & Discovery

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Syte's AI-powered product discovery and recommendation engine boosts conversions, drives higher order values, and reduces out of for apparel brands through better product recommendations

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syte, the only AI-powered product recommendation engine built from the ground up for apparel eCommerce, today announced their partnership with global brand Tally Weijl. This collaboration leverages Syte's cutting-edge AI to transform Tally Weijl's shopping experience with relevant, in-the-moment product recommendations that drive conversions, increase average order value, reduce out of stocks, and maximize revenue per user.

Syte's proprietary recommendation engine, purpose-built for apparel, is trained on billions of shopper interactions across millions of product pages. Unlike generic recommendation solutions, Syte's AI understands the unique elements that drive conversions in apparel eCommerce-such as size, fit, color, material, style, brand, occasion, and even vibe. These insights enable Tally Weijl to present customers with spot-on product recommendations, even when certain items are out of stock, ensuring a seamless and engaging shopping journey.

For Tally Weijl, the partnership with Syte marks a commitment to providing a frictionless, exciting shopping experience. "Syte's recommendation engine has brought a whole new level of relevance and personalization to our site," said Vipul Vatsyan, CTO of Tally Weijl. "Our customers find what they're looking for quickly, and we're seeing measurable improvements in metrics like average order value and customer satisfaction. We're excited to continue innovating with Syte to create a more immersive and engaging experience for our shoppers."

"At Syte, we believe online shopping should be seamless, relevant, and inspiring," said Ziv Ben-Baruch, CEO of Syte. "Our AI-powered recommendation engine is designed specifically for apparel eCommerce, and we're excited to help Tally Weijl create a shopping experience that truly delivers value. Brands invest millions to bring shoppers to their websites, and our technology ensures they maximize that investment by driving higher conversions and increasing order value. Today's consumers want to feel seen and understood, and Syte empowers brands to connect with customers in a meaningful way that translates directly into measurable results."

Syte's flexible recommendation technology integrates seamlessly into Tally Weijl's entire eCommerce ecosystem, allowing the brand to deliver relevant suggestions at every customer touchpoint-from similar product pages to "complete the look" features and personalized email marketing. With a streamlined infrastructure that allows for rapid onboarding, Syte's technology enables Tally Weijl to quickly elevate their eCommerce performance and optimize customer engagement across all channels.

Through this partnership, Syte provides Tally Weijl with the tools to drive both immediate and long-term growth by optimizing key eCommerce metrics. As the fashion industry becomes more competitive, Syte's apparel-focused AI solution helps Tally Weijl deliver high-quality recommendations that keep customers engaged and returning.

About Syte

Syte is the only AI-powered product recommendation engine built from the ground up for apparel eCommerce, trusted by top brands like Perry Ellis, Hibbett Sports, Monoprix, and many more to boost conversions and drive sales. Their proprietary algorithms, trained on billions of shopper interactions, can see the unique attributes that drive apparel sales-size, fit, color, style, occasion, and more-and deliver highly relevant recommendations to shoppers. Syte seamlessly integrates across the eCommerce journey, from product description pages and 'shop the look' features to email marketing and checkout, helping brands cross-sell, upsell, solve out-of-stock challenges, and optimize product discovery to drive measurable sales growth. With more than 100 customers worldwide in apparel, footwear, jewelry, and home decor, the company is a trusted partner to the most innovative names in eCommerce.

About Tally Weijl

Tally Weijl is a leading global fast-fashion brand dedicated to creating trend-driven, accessible fashion for young women. With over 800 stores worldwide, Tally Weijl offers a unique blend of style, quality, and affordability. From everyday basics to bold, fashion-forward pieces, Tally Weijl inspires confidence and self-expression through fashion, empowering women to feel unstoppable.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Matthew McAlister

VP of Marketing & Business Development

[email protected]

