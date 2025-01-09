Cutting Boards Market To Reach $4.3 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 6.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Cutting Boards research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cutting Boards Market by Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal and Others), End User (Residential and Commercial), and Distribution (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the cutting boards market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthThe global cutting boards market has experienced growth due to several factors such as increase in awareness of food safety & hygiene and rise in interest in home cooking. However, high competition and price sensitivity and environmental concerns over plastic cutting boards hinder market growth. The global cutting boards market has experienced growth due to several factors such as increase in awareness of food safety & hygiene and rise in interest in home cooking. However, high competition and price sensitivity and environmental concerns over plastic cutting boards hinder market growth. Moreover, demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products offers remunerative opportunities for the growth of the cutting boards market.

Segments Covered

Material, End User, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Drivers

Increasing Awareness of Food Safety and Hygiene
Rising Interest in Home Cooking
Advancements in Cutting Board Materials

Opportunities

Demand for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Products
Adoption in the Foodservice and Hospitality Sector

Restraints

Environmental Concerns Over Plastic Cutting Boards
High Competition and Price Sensitivity

Segment Highlights

The plastic segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By material, the plastic segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global cutting boards market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Plastic cutting boards are widely preferred in both household and commercial settings because they are easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, and resistant to staining and odors. They are also available in a variety of colors and sizes, catering to diverse consumer preferences.The residential segment held the highest market share in 2023.By end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global cutting boards market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Rising trends in home cooking, influenced by health-conscious lifestyles and the popularity of cooking shows, have driven demand for versatile and user-friendly kitchen tools like cutting boards.The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2023.By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the global cutting boards market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Hypermarkets/supermarkets cater to a broad consumer base by offering a wide range of cutting boards in different materials, sizes, and price points, making them accessible to diverse demographics. Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global cutting boards market revenue and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. due to the region's strong consumer purchasing power, high kitchenware adoption rates, and emphasis on home cooking. The region's well-established retail infrastructure, including major supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms, provides easy access to a wide range of cutting boards.

Players: -

Epicurean
John Boos
Edward Wohl
San Jamar
SAGE
Neoflam
Catskill Craftsmen
Proteak
Carver Board
Virginia Boys Kitchens The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cutting boards market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.Recent Industry Developments:In January 2022, Neoflam launched the ESSO cutting board, which is made with antibacterial material to inhibit the growth of bacteria. It provides a hygienic cutting surface for meat and poultry.In June 2021, John Boos & Co. introduced the commercial-grade QTZ edge grain cutting board made of end-grain wood to provide a durable surface. It is well-suited for commercial kitchens.In October 2022, Catskill Craftsmen was acquired by Madeira to expand its wood products portfolio with handcrafted cutting boards.TRENDING REPORTS :-Handheld Fans MarketHome Rehabilitation Products Market

