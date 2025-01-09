Rivers Agency Wins Prestigious Marcom And W3 Industry Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chapel Hill, NC, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivers Agency , an award-winning advertising agency and Certified Women's Business Enterprise , won three major awards and three honorable mentions in the 2024 MarCom Awards , an international creative competition, as well as four w3 Awards for digital excellence.

For its work on the Better Brain Project and Fenton Meet Cute Video, Rivers Agency earned MarCom's most prestigious Platinum Awards. MarCom Platinum Awards are presented to those entries judged to be among the most outstanding in the competition, based on excellence in quality, creativity and resourcefulness.

The Better Brain Project, an academic initiative to promote neuroscience literacy by providing leaders and educators with science-first curricula designed to empower, not prescribe, won in the Identity Suite category. Rivers created the new brand from scratch and documented all elements of its identity in a comprehensive brand guideline book.

The Meet Cute Video for Fenton, a premier shopping, dining and entertainment community in Cary, North Carolina, won in the Single Spot Video category. The 60-second video tells the story of an impromptu encounter between a man and woman who spend the rest of the day letting romantic sparks fly as they explore Fenton's many hot spots.

“This is the fifth year in a row we've won Platinum MarCom Awards for our client work,” said Lauren Rivers, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rivers Agency.“We couldn't achieve these industry accolades without the strong partnerships we've built with each of our clients. Through trust, hard work and unmatched creativity, we're consistently elevating their brands. We can't wait to help them achieve what's next on their radar.”

In the Social Media category, Rivers won a Gold Award for creating the Lash Spell Spellabration Campaign . The organic posts helped promote the eyelash serum brand's third birthday through customer testimonial videos, reviews, before-and-after pictures and festive visuals. To earn a Gold Award, the judges deem the work exceeds the high standards of industry norms.

The Downtown Chapel Hill Summer Slowdown Campaign , Autobell® Car Wash Commercial and SPC Mechanical Recruitment Video all received Honorable Mentions as well.

In the digital realm, Rivers Agency won one gold and three silver w3 Awards in the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts' 2024 competition.

Lash Spell's Spellabration campaign was recognized yet again, but this time with Gold in the Branded Content-Fashion and Beauty category. In celebration of the brand's third birthday, the campaign successfully promoted a sale through organic posts, videos and emails.

Earning a Silver in the General Marketing-Branded Content category was Ori'Zaba's Scratch Mexican Grill. The campaign promoted Taco Tuesday at the chain restaurant and featured three different ways customers could enjoy deals on the tastiest day of the week.

Also being recognized with Silver was the Revel Ostomy microsite, . Rivers created the brand, crafted a tone that resonates with ostomates, and built the ecommerce site to help patients connect with its game-changing line of It's in the Bag products.

Rivers Agency also earned a Silver in the General Website-Self Promotion category for the new website it created for its business. The site, filled with a variety of the latest multimedia elements, showcases outstanding client work as well as the coding skills of its team of in-house developers.

“We're always pushing the envelope for our clients - from strategy to creative execution to media placements,” said Sarah Owens, Executive Creative Director of Rivers Agency.“Our team of creatives lives and breathes big ideas, and never forgets about our focus, attention to detail. It's what has made our campaigns stand out as best-in-class, but also get the desired results for our clients.”

About Rivers Agency

Rivers Agency is an advertising, branding, design, digital, social, PR, and web development agency with locations in Raleigh and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Since 1993, our teams have been creating integrated campaigns, innovative marketing solutions and user-friendly web experiences for B2C and B2B clients on both a national and local scale.

We're proud that our creative and web development work has earned accolades from the Addy Awards, Communicator Awards, MarCom Awards, Davey Awards and W3 Awards, and our agency is recognized as one of the largest advertising agencies by the Triangle Business Journal. But our true passion is working with clients and using our creativity to seize opportunities and conquer challenges so we can deliver results and exceed your expectations.

To see our work or learn more, visit riversagency.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

About the MarCom Awards

Marcom is one of the oldest, largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Winning a Marcom Award is highly sought-after peer recognition from the creative industry. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners are selected from over 300 categories in Print, Web, Video and Strategic Communications. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the Marcom Awards website at .

About the w3 Awards

Established in 2005, the w3 Awards celebrate digital excellence by honoring outstanding work across websites, marketing, video, mobile sites and apps, social, podcasts and emerging tech. From rising independent creators to the most established global agencies, the w3 Awards elevate and illuminate the projects that help shape the future of our increasingly digital lives. The w3 Awards is sanctioned by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body consisting of leading digital marketing and creative experts and all-around luminaries.

Attachments



Rivers Agency Awards 2024

Rivers Agency - Marcom and w3 Awards 2024 Rivers Agency Announces Awards 2024

CONTACT: For media inquiries, contact Rivers Agency: ... 919-932-9985