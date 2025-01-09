CIE Manufacturing CEO Trevor Ash Re-Elected As Chairman Of The IANA Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trevor Ash, CEO of CIE and Chairman of the IANA Board of Directors

Trevor Ash, CEO of CIE Manufacturing, Re-Elected as Chairman of the IANA Board of Directors, Continuing Leadership in Intermodal Innovation for 2025.

- Ben Evans - VP Sales and Marketing

SOUTH GATE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) has announced its 2025 Board of Directors and Officers. CIE Manufacturing is proud to share that Trevor Ash, CEO of CIE Manufacturing, has been re-elected as the Chairman of the Board, a position he will continue to hold throughout 2025.

Trevor Ash's extensive intermodal career spans over two decades, marked by outstanding achievements and leadership. Joining CIE Manufacturing (formerly CIMC Intermodal Equipment) in 2016, Ash has played a pivotal role in driving the company's success as a global leader in intermodal chassis manufacturing. His earlier experience includes a tenure at Top Lift Enterprises and leadership roles focused on strategic growth, revenue generation, and operational excellence.

Under Ash's leadership, CIE Manufacturing continues to thrive as a customer-centric organization with a focus on innovation and providing best-in-class products in the intermodal chassis and container trailer industries.

"Trevor's re-election as Chairman of the Board at IANA is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and impact on the intermodal industry. His leadership at CIE Manufacturing reflects his unwavering commitment to innovation and success," said Ben Evans, VP Sales and Marketing at CIE Manufacturing.

To learn more about CIE Manufacturing and its line of intermodal chassis, visit or call 877.711.0725.

About CIE Manufacturing

CIE Manufacturing, formerly CIMC Intermodal Equipment, is the leading intermodal chassis manufacturer for the U.S. and USMCA markets, dedicated to advancing the intermodal industry with the latest technology, safety, and cost-efficient solutions. With headquarters on the West Coast in South Gate, California, and strategically located facilities in Emporia, Virginia, and Ontario, Canada, CIE Manufacturing seamlessly supports clients across North America.

Our extensive dealer network and large in-stock inventory ensure that customers receive durable, high-quality intermodal chassis tailored to their needs. CIE Manufacturing remains committed to driving the intermodal evolution, providing unmatched reliability and value in every product we deliver.

Mark Cabrera

CIE Manufacturing

+1 877-711-0725

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.