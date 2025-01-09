Your 10 Must-Do Chinese New Year Activities In Hong Kong: Ring In The Year Of The Snake With Unmissable Festive Surprises

Here's our 10 recommended activities in Hong Kong this CNY - our checklist of the can't-miss holiday essentials, experiences, and flavours that everyone will love.

Essential Traditions: Usher in Luck with CNY Décor, Snacks and Flowers

You won't have to look far to find the festivities! Kickstart your adventure by exploring Hong Kong's lively streets, which are brimming with symbolic décor, festive bites and flower markets every new year.

#1 Discover CNY Décor and Red Packets with a Modern Twist

Chinese New Year isn't complete without a trip to one of Hong Kong's special CNY-themed décor streets, like Pottinger Street , Fuk Wing Street and Sai Yeung Choi Street . These bustling lanes are lined with one-stop CNY décor stores, offering a treasure trove of timeless and trendy decorations to discover, such as fai chun (Chinese couplets). Symbolizing good luck and wealth, fai chun have evolved over the years, with today's designs featuring contemporary calligraphy, 3D lettering and even LED lights for a playful spin on the tradition.

While out and about, you'll spot local red packet retailers everywhere you turn. Usually referred to as "Surname Red Packet Stores", they offer a vast collection of classic red packets adorned with Chinese surnames alongside modern designs. Stop by to see if they have your surname or find a contemporary style you like – the perfect lucky keepsake!

#2 Double Your Blessings with Festive Snacks

During CNY, be sure to indulge in festive snacks that symbolize good fortune. Visit long-standing bakeries and shops in Kowloon City or Sham Shui Po, or time-honoured brand Kee Wah Bakery around town, to find classics like siu hau zou (smiling sesame balls) for happiness and yau gok (fried peanut puffs) for prosperity. Don't miss the chuen hap , a snack tray representing togetherness, that's filled with treats like candied lotus seeds and winter melon candy.

#3 Let Fortune Bloom at Lunar New Year Fairs

Every year, many playgrounds across Hong Kong will be transformed into time-limited Lunar New Year Fairs, offering creative CNY-themed products and abundant blooms with auspicious meanings – cherry blossoms for new beginnings, kumquat trees for prosperity and orchids for elegance. Running from January 23 to 29, these heartwarming events buzz with excitement as locals and tourists alike prepare for the new year. Come experience the joyful CNY atmosphere at the popular fairs in Victoria Park or Fa Hui Park !

Essential Festivities: Can't-miss Parades, Fireworks and Multimedia Fun

Vibrant parades, dazzling fireworks and a 3D mapping spectacle – Hong Kong's CNY offers an exciting lineup for all walks of life. With a variety of festive activities happening across the city, visitors are sure to find events that suit their tastes.

#4 An International Night Parade Like No Other

Get ready to kick off the Year of the Snake in spectacular style! On January 29 , the first day of the CNY, the Chinese New Year Night Parade will transform the streets of Tsim Sha Tsui into a mesmerizing carnival with dazzling floats and jaw-dropping performances from an incredible lineup of international and local performing groups, plus plenty of surprises along the way. It's a world-class party you won't want to miss – stay tuned for more details coming soon.

#5 Double Your Fortune in Epic Fireworks and Thrilling Races

Keep the CNY energy flowing with the hotly anticipated 2025 Lunar New Year Fireworks Display on January 30. Lighting up Victoria Harbour, the extravaganza will ignite your celebrations and start the prosperous year with a bang! Then, on January 31, swing by the Sha Tin Racecourse to experience Chinese New Year Raceday by having a full day of fun with exciting trackside entertainment, where you can usher in good fortune and prosperity.

(Remark: All racegoers must be aged 18 or above.)

#6 Participate in a 3D Architectural-mapped Projection Visual Journey at Tai Kwun

Set in the heart of Soho, Tai Kwun, the revitalized heritage will present you with a 3D architectural-mapped projection visual journey, InnerGlow 2025 . From January 26 to February 14, the historic facades in Parade Ground and Prison Yard will come to life, featuring 3D architectural projection mapping technology to showcase innovative artwork by local artists. Experience a journey across time and space inspired by Chinese culture and literature during the CNY.

#7 Celebrate Togetherness with Family at Theme Parks

What's better than celebrating your memorable Chinese New Year with your family in theme parks? Treasure your quality time with loved ones, kick off the meaningful new year with endless laughter and smiley faces there!

You are invited to spend your CNY holiday for the first time with Ocean Park Hong Kong 's new giant panda members! The Park's six giant pandas will transform into adorable IP characters, joining the festivities to bring you the cutest New Year blessings! Don't miss the panda-themed immersive installations, and reserve your time to greet the giant pandas, Le Le, An An and Ke Ke!

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort also invites you to join the "Magical Year After Year" Chinese New Year Celebration in the Year of the Snake, from January 17 to February 16. Snaking its way down Main Street, U.S.A, festooned in enchanting Disney festive decorations, you can anticipate an all-new processional with God of Fortune Goofy leading this welcoming spin on the Chinese New Year tradition. In their joyful seasonal outfits, Mickey and Friends and Duffy and Friends are waiting for you around the Park to spread warm blessings. Don't forget to explore unique Chinese New Year gifts with a touch of Disney magic and blessings and enjoy a delightful dining experience at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The city's CNY surprises don't stop here! Tourists may expect to see stunning festive displays throughout the city while exploring districts like Lee Tung Avenue or The Peninsula Hong Kong . You will also discover festivities, vibrant lion dances and so much more, infusing Hong Kong with festive energy this time of year.

Essential Flavours: Modern Takes on CNY Dining Traditions

Chinese New Year is all about family gatherings, where loved ones come together to start off the new year on the right foot. Nowadays, Hong Kong families usually celebrate with a feast at a traditional Chinese restaurant, but there's also a growing trend of modern, creative meals that spark the imagination.

#8 Revel in a Perfect Feast Like Royalty at Jǐng

Celebrate CNY with an immersive multisensory dining experience with Jǐng's“Man-Han 108” menu , a modern twist on the Qing Dynasty's“Manchu-Han Imperial Feast”. While the original featured 108 dishes, Jǐng's chefs will modify and present 10 main courses and eight small plates, which are all delectable and photogenic. But right before“taste,” the restaurant surprises you with visuals displayed on its panoramic LED screen, storytelling and together with staff in Qing-era attire, transporting diners to the splendour of centuries past.

#9 Savour a Taste of Prosperity with Michelin-starred Delicacies

Craving a classier Michelin-starred dining experience this CNY? Try Man Ho Chinese Restaurant at JW Marriott, where traditional specialties, like lo hei, are upgraded with premium ingredients and modern presentations. Spring Moon , the celebrated Cantonese restaurant at The Peninsula Hong Kong, will once again roll out an array of coveted New Year treats in honour of the Year of the Snake, alongside enticing festive set menus inspired by blessings and goodwill.

#10 Indulge in a Blend of Success with Every Cocktail Sip

These joyful CNY moments call for a toast! This year, raise a glass to the new year in true Hong Kong style at trendy bars like Kinsman , where cocktails are crafted from traditional Cantonese and Chinese spirits such as snake wine from local brand Ser Wong Fun blended in CNY exclusive menu“Snaky Panky,” and“Golden Bocca Tigris” incorporating signature dry seafood, abalone. Or visit a speakeasy-styled bar Red Room , for a sip of cocktails inspired by Chinese ingredients in the lucky red colour setting.

* For detailed opening hours of restaurants and bars during Chinese New Year period, please visit their official websites.

Ready to experience a CNY like no other? Head to Hong Kong for a one-of-a-kind citywide celebration, where a rich CNY atmosphere fills every corner with vibrant decorations and exciting surprises waiting to be discovered. To start planning your CNY journey, visit discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/chinese-new-year.html .

