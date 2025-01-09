ITF Group: 2025 Risk Mitigation Strategies Include Proactive Tariff Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) --ITF Group partners with shippers to increase efficiency and cut costs in the face of disruptions--

HAZELWOOD, Mo., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITF Group , a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, encourages shippers to rely on business partners - like ITF Group - as part of their 2025 disruption prevention strategy. The 2025 risk mitigation plan should address upcoming January disruptions, including post-election tariff actions and strikes in the U.S., in addition to ongoing disturbances like the Red Sea by the Houthi, which have caused cargo rerouting and billions of dollars in losses.

According to research from Deloitte , 69% of chief procurement officers (CPOs) listed risk management and resilient supply chains as top organizational priorities, with supplier collaboration coming in at a close second for establishing a good strategy. While every business should strive to eliminate all disruption risks, Gartner 1 notes many organizations handle uncertainty poorly, with inconsistent and vague approaches.

Providing end-to-end solutions, such as Ocean Freight, International Air Freight, warehousing fulfillment, distribution and transportation tracking, ITF Group's supply chain expertise enables the company to recommend solutions for one node while anticipating impacts on others.

“Mexico's recent decision to end 'border-skipping ,' previously used by U.S. e-commerce sellers to bypass tariffs on Chinese goods, may further drive nearshoring and reshoring efforts,” said Sam Burkhan, CEO of ITF Group.“As a result, national warehouse occupancy rates, averaging 90%, with key regions like Laredo and California already reaching 98% , may tighten, making capacity more challenging to secure. And this is just one element to consider.”

Whether anticipating Donald Trump's potential imposition of tariffs on goods from China, Mexico, and Canada looming over global and near-shore trade, also increasing warehousing demand for those stockpiling with front-load shipments, or the need to reroute shipments due to potential International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) strike at U.S. East and Gulf coast ports on Jan. 15th, shippers need to be prepared for any type of disruption. They can do that by partnering with dedicated 3PL and 4PL providers - like ITF Group.

“Our customers tell us it's great to partner with a provider who handles the shipping and handling process from A to Z. Companies that provide all combined services realize greater efficiency for their customers, along with a seamless communication process for handling shipments, which increases visibility,” said Burkhan.“We are assisting our clients in delivering their shipments globally - from the manufacturer all the way to the final doorsteps of the customer.”

3PLs reduce supply chain risks through expertise in risk management, disaster recovery, and business continuity, offering contingency plans and alternative routes to handle disruptions. To stay competitive, supply chain professionals must adopt proactive strategies and build strong partnerships. ITF Group supports this approach by delivering reliable service, seamless communication, and end-to-end efficiency across the logistics process.

Learn more about mitigating risks in 2025, as well as ITF Group's service offerings by visiting itfgroup.com .

Gartner, Market Guide for Intralogistics Smart Robotics, By Dwight Klappich, 26 November 2024.

About ITF Group

ITF Group LLC , a leading 3PL provider specializing in transportation, warehousing, and logistics solutions across the USA and Canada. Founded in 2012, ITF Group's services, including full truckload (FTL) and less than truckload (LTL), are designed to meet the standards and requirements of the current competitive transportation industry. We have the latest technologies, high-tech vehicles, and a dedicated team to deliver efficient services at competitive prices. Our passionate team ensures seamless execution, allowing clients to focus on their business strategies while we handle their logistics.

Media Contact

Leah R H Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

...