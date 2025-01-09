2025: A Year Of Challenges And Celebrations For Yacht Club De Monaco

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yacht Club de Monaco starts 2025 with renewed vigour. True to its public service remit, this private club continues its mission to make Monaco a world reference for yachting, by combining innovation, excellence and sustainability. In reaffirming its determination to build a future that respects the oceans, its ambition is structured around founding values that are behind a busy and diverse calendar of events.

For 17 years, YCM has been bringing key players in the yachting industry together at its annual Business Symposium – La Belle Classe Superyachts . This dinner-debate is an opportunity for professionals to discuss latest trends and news in their sector. The upcoming edition focuses on The Economic Impact of International and Geopolitical Tensions on the Yachting Industry.



Superyacht Chef Competition (3 April): a contest with taste

YCM hosts the Superyacht Chef Competition that puts chefs on superyachts to the test in this unique annual contest organised in partnership with Bluewater. Under the watchful eyes of the public and a jury of experts, nine chefs compete at work stations inspired by the confined spaces of a galley. On the menu: a basket of mystery ingredients, onerous time restrictions and meticulous presentations.

10 th Vendée Globe: passion for the high seas

Currently en route to Les Sables-d'Olonne, YCM member Boris Herrmann is about to complete his second Vendée Globe, a solo, non-stop round the world race without assistance, aboard his IMOCA Malizia- Seaexplorer . Pierre Casiraghi, the Club's Vice-President and founder of Team Malizia, has supported the sailor since the early days. Flying the YCM flag, Pierre will also be participating in the Admiral's Cup with a team dedicated to this prestigious event, making its return after a 22-year absence.

41 st Primo Cup-Trophée UBS (6-9 March): four decades of one design racing

The Primo Cup-Trophée UBS, launched 1985 at the instigation of YCM President, HSH Prince Albert II, is one of the largest gatherings of one designs in the Mediterranean. The regatta has become a classic and offers an ideal test bed for new classes. It also marks the end of the 2024-25 season of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, a programme of monthly regattas launched in 2013.

Virginie Hériot Trophy (14-16 March): ladies in the spotlight

Two years after its launch, Women Leading & Sailing becomes the Virginie Hériot Trophy , as a tribute to the legendary French sailor and first woman to win an Olympic gold medal, at the Amsterdam Olympics in 1928. Led by Pink Wave, a group of around 50 women sailors from the YCM, this international regatta gathers all-female teams from around the world and is held under the aegis of the Monegasque and French Sailing Federations, with the invaluable support of FxPro. Palermo-Montecarlo (19-24 August): 20 years of adrenaline

Launched in 2005, this 500 nautical mile offshore race from Palermo in Sicily to Monaco attracts big names in sailing and the most beautiful boats. Organised by the Circolo della Vela Sicilia , in collaboration with Yacht Club de Monaco and Yacht Club Costa Smeralda , the race in 2024 saw the Maxi Black Jack 100 set a new record of 1 day 20 hours 34 minutes and 22 seconds.

All these events are a chance for the younger generation and amateurs to compete against professionals, a unique opportunity to gain valuable experience and to progress in sailing.

Innovation and environment embedded in the programme

As a now well-established platform for communication and promoting responsible yachting, YCM has been organising its annual Environmental Symposium – La Belle Classe Superyachts since 2010. This half day event highlights yachting's environmental challenges and the sector's sustainability initiatives, supported by an exclusive international network of owners and professionals.



12 th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (1-5 July): paving the way to the future

Since 2014, YCM's flagship event has been showcasing innovations in propulsion and hull design. The next edition sees another category introduced dedicated to autonomous boats and AI (artificial intelligence), paving the way for even more avant-garde yachting. The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge is supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation which also provides a prize worth €25,000 for the best innovation in terms of energy efficiency and carbon reduction.

The previous edition gathered 40 universities, 700 students from 25 nations and major players in yachting such as Monaco Marine, Oceanco, Ferretti Group, Sanlorenzo, Azimut | Benetti Group and Lürssen. As well as the races and a conference, initiatives like the Mentoring Programme and Job Forum offer students bespoke support from professionals, as well as internship and job opportunities. SEA Index®: a global reference for responsible yachting

Launched in 2020 by YCM and Credit Suisse (a UBS brand), the SEA Index® has now been adopted by 15 harbours and marinas from the Mediterranean to the Seychelles. This impartial reference for assessing yacht CO2 emissions now includes analysis of fuel cell technologies in its CO2 certification. Today, the SEA Index brand offers new methodology for calculating emissions based on fuel type, the possibility to assess boats from 8m in length, and is developing an approach to raise awareness of the impact of noise pollution and vibrations on the marine environment.

A tribute to maritime heritage

17 th Monaco Classic Week - La Belle Classe (10-13 September): a voyage in time

An exceptional line-up of classic yachts (sail and motor) will be descending on Monaco for this biennial event that will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the arrival of Tuiga under the Monaco flag. The 1909 gaff cutter became the Club's flagship in 1995 and embodies YCM's values and attachment to its living maritime heritage, a symbol of elegance and expertise.

Through its collective Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting approach, Yacht Club de Monaco is confirming its position as a key player building sustainable and visionary yachting.

