Deepika Padukone Slams L&T Chairman's Unrealistic, Insensitive Demands From India’S Workforce

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 9 (IANS) superstar Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in 'Singham Again', is expressing her concern over Larsen & Toubro's chairman SN Subrahmanyan's recent statement.

SN Subrahmanyan recently made a shocking statement as he urged his employees to work for 90 hours a week, and even report to work on Sundays.

Deepika, who is also a mental advocate, has called out SN Subrahmanyan over his blatant disregard for labour laws in the country, and mental health.

She re-shared journalist Faye D'Souza's post about the same and wrote,“Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters”.

This is not the first instance of a businessman making such vague statements, and having unrealistic demands from India's workforce. Earlier, Infosys co-founder N. R. Narayana Murthy had sparked a controversy when he asked the young Indians to work for 70 hours in a week to put the nation on the path of progress.

