Sierra Leone’S President Julius Maada Bio Receives Special Envoy From Algeria, Commits To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Special Envoy of the People's Republic of Algeria, Mr. Sofiane CHAIB, who also serves as Secretary of State to the of Foreign Affairs in charge of the National Community Abroad, paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio. During the visit, Mr. CHAIB reaffirmed Algeria's commitment to bolstering ties with Sierra Leone.

Welcoming the envoy and his delegation, Sierra Leone's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Musa Kabba, emphasized that the visit was a testament to President Bio's sustained efforts to strengthen relations between the two nations. He recalled President Bio's state visit to Algeria in March 2023, which laid the groundwork for renewed cooperation and led to the current engagement.

“This visit is a product of President Bio's diplomatic strides with Algeria. It underscores our shared commitment to deepen bilateral ties and foster mutual growth,” Minister Kabba stated.

Delivering a message from Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Mr. CHAIB expressed gratitude for the warm reception accorded to his delegation. He conveyed President Tebboune's greetings and reaffirmed Algeria's readiness to enhance its partnership with Sierra Leone.

“On behalf of His Excellency President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, I bring a message of friendship and solidarity to the government and people of Sierra Leone. We are here to reiterate Algeria's commitment to strengthening our relationship and exploring new avenues for collaboration,” Mr. Chaib said.

In response, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio extended his appreciation to the envoy and his delegation for their successful visit. He acknowledged the fraternal message from President Tebboune and emphasized Sierra Leone's eagerness to deepen its diplomatic and economic cooperation with Algeria.

“We are optimistic about advancing our partnership with Algeria. This visit marks a step forward in widening the scope of our diplomatic relationship, and we look forward to exploring opportunities for mutual benefit,” President Bio stated.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their shared commitment to fostering closer ties between their countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Sierra Leone.