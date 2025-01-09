Lockmasters Announces Acquisition Of Orchard Lock Distributors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Going forward, Orchard Lock will operate as the New England division of JLM Wholesale, Inc., the leading specialty wholesale distributor of commercial door hardware and security solutions that

Lockmasters acquired in January 2024. Daniel

Carpey, former President and owner

of

Orchard Lock,

will maintain his leadership role in New Haven and serve as Vice President of Orchard Lock.

"We are excited to welcome the Orchard Lock team to the

Lockmasters

family,"

said

Joe McCormack,

Lockmasters' CEO.

"This acquisition

unites

our

customer

bases, allowing Lockmasters and Orchard Lock

to

deliver

a

more

seamless

and

efficient

experience. It also significantly

enhances our

shipping

capabilities across the Northeastern U.S.

while expanding and strengthening

Lockmasters' product

and

service offerings. Together, we can provide greater value and enhanced solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Daniel

Carpey said,

"We

are

fully aligned

with

Lockmasters

in our mission to provide world-class commercial and

architectural door hardware to our customers. Our unwavering commitment over the last more than 50 years has been to offer the highest-quality products, foster strong relationships, and prioritize the customer experience in everything we do, values we know Lockmasters shares with us. Being a part of the larger Lockmasters organization will enhance our ability to serve our customers' technical and shipping needs."

About Lockmasters: Since 1955, Lockmasters has been providing the highest quality safe locks, tools, commercial hardware, specialty doors & education to the government and security professional industry. It is the leading supplier of combination and safe deposit locks in the United States. But it is more than a lock company. Lockmasters offers extensive product lines and educational training to a range of security professionals including automotive, banking, commercial, government, industrial and safe. To better assist Lockmasters commercial and industrial security customers, the company began offering stand-alone access control and door hardware lines, which continue to grow.

Lockmasters is not only a distributor for the best lock and tool manufacturers in the country including ASSA Abloy, Allegion, Bullseye,

dormakaba, Kaba Mas, ILCO, S&G, and Advanced Diagnostics, but it is also a manufacturer of a wide variety of tools & locks, including our Magnum Drill Rigs, Neutralization Kits, Little Black Box Electronic Safe Opening tool & our LockOne LKM10K High Security Life Safety Exit Devices. Lockmasters also has premier educational facilities in the security industry, providing training and certification to both new and experienced security professionals. Its world-class curriculum features hands-on learning taught by recognized authors, inventors, and industrial security professionals.

Lockmasters has the locks, tools, hardware, and educational training its customers need, but more importantly it has the experience to support the products and services it sells. Lockmasters is its customers' complete source for locks, tools, hardware, and education.

Lockmasters is headquartered in Nicholasville, KY with additional locations in Annapolis Junction, MD; Oxford, MI; Plano, TX; Charlotte, NC; and Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit

.

About Dominus Capital: Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in the business services and light manufacturing sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term, conservative approach to investing and has a consistent and successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed over 100 transactions over the past 25+ years. For more information, please visit .

