In Ukraine, Register Of Legal Entities Resumes Work After Cyberattack - Ministry Of Justice

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Unified State Register of Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations has resumed operations after a large-scale cyberattack conducted by Russia.

The press service of the of Justice reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"The State Enterprise National Information Systems has resumed operations of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations after a large-scale cyberattack by Russia. The services of the register's portal and a number of services within the Diia platforms will be restored gradually," the report says.

It is noted that NIS specialists, together with the Cyber ​​Department of the SBU, the Cyber ​​Police and the State Special Communications Service, continue to work on restoring the operation of the registers and strengthening their protection.

«We are doing everything possible to ensure the uninterrupted operation of state services,” the statement assures.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 4, the civil status database was restored following a Russian cyberattack.