Petauritm Unveils ACE Team: Real-World Insights From Real-World Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Rapidly growing services provider announces the formation of its internal collective of former access decision-makers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Petauri, a leading purpose-built pharmaceutical services provider, announced today the launch of its Access Customer Experience ("ACE") team, an internal collective of experts who provide unparalleled insights and strategies for access. Recently featured in PM360's Innovation Issue, the ACE team is noted for bringing together an elite group of former access decision-makers hailing from influential US payers, health systems, and policy organizations. This team leverages their real-world experience to deliver actionable insights that bridge the gap between innovative therapies and the complex healthcare ecosystem they aim to impact.

The team's unique value lies in its ability to offer firsthand knowledge of how decisions are made at every level of the access journey. From pricing and reimbursement strategies to stakeholder engagement and policy navigation, the ACE team delivers practical guidance tailored to meet the demands of diverse stakeholder needs. In addition, the ACE team is instrumental in training and equipping clients' customer-facing teams to successfully engage market access decision-makers in critical business-to-business discussions.

"Having these experts integrated into every client engagement gives Petauri and our valued clients a distinct edge," said Dan Renick, CEO. "They know firsthand what it takes to secure access in a crowded, highly regulated environment, and their collective insights allow us to develop strategies that cut through the noise to ensure our clients' innovations are not only noticed but adopted." Renick added, "When considering the depth, breadth, and recency of experience, Petauri's ACE team is unrivaled in the industry and contributes greatly to our industry-leading growth."

This team's expertise is integrated into every client engagement, ensuring all strategies benefit from the ACE team's real-world experiences and insights. By embedding this service as an extension of the organization's client partnership model, Petauri reaffirms its commitment to providing comprehensive support and driving successful market access outcomes for our clients. To learn more about Petauri's ACE team, including the industry professionals and respective experiences, please visit .

About Petauri

Petauri is a purpose-built pharmaceutical services platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded by CEO Dan Renick in partnership with Oak Hill Capital, the platform is launching, acquiring, and combining best-in-class companies with recognized expertise in global market access, medical affairs, commercialization support, patient services, and data and analytics. Since it was founded in 2023, the platform has launched Petauri Advisors and acquired The Kinetix Group, the agencies of FORCE Communications, Mtech Access, Delta Hat, the agencies of the Brightly Network, and Formulary Insights, all now Powered by PetauriTM. Over time, Oak Hill will invest more than $250 million of equity capital in this initiative from its latest fund (OHCP VI). The platform works with pharmaceutical and life sciences clients to improve patient outcomes by establishing the scientific, economic, humanistic, and societal value of medical advances. From strategy to implementation, Petauri seamlessly supports these clients with a wide range of innovative solutions that speed patient access to life-changing care. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Liz Gulino

Petauri

[email protected]

973-476-1751

SOURCE Petauri

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED