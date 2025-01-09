Hamas, Israel collide due to ceasefire agreement amid Gaza attacks

(MENAFN) Negotiations to end the Gaza conflict and secure the release of Israeli hostages have stalled, as Israeli intensified over the weekend, killing over 100 people. A Hamas official claimed that the group had agreed to release 34 hostages as part of a potential ceasefire deal, but Israeli officials denied receiving such a list. The official later provided the list to Reuters, signaling Hamas’s willingness to negotiate.



The talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, aim to end the 15-month conflict before US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. However, disagreements remain, particularly regarding a ceasefire and Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza. The weekend saw significant escalation, with airstrikes killing 105 Palestinians, including civilians in homes, police stations, and refugee camps. The Israeli military claimed it targeted over 100 locations, killing dozens of Hamas militants and destroying rocket sites.



The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 250 hostages. Israel's military campaign has resulted in widespread destruction and over 45,800 Palestinian deaths. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has vowed not to end the conflict until Hamas is fully eliminated. While the US has backed Israel’s right to self-defense, it has called for greater protection of civilians.

