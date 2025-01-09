Russians Strike Kherson With Guided Bombs Causing Injuries, Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces struck Kherson with three guided aerial bombs, causing destruction and injuries. The bombs hit a business, an educational institution, and a kindergarten.

This was reported by Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on , as cited by Ukrinform.

"At 11:00, Russian terrorists launched an on Kherson," the statement reads.

The enemy launched three guided aerial bombs. One bomb struck a private house, destroying it. Rescuers pulled a man and a woman from under the rubble who were taken to the hospital. The 85-year-old woman sustained a concussion, explosive injuries, and a closed traumatic brain injury. The other victim experienced an acute stress reaction.

The airstrike also caused fires and damage to several locations, including a business, an educational facility, and a kindergarten.

Later, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported two additional victims. A 52-year-old man with explosive injuries and facial trauma was taken to the hospital by an ambulance team.

ofof

A 62-year-old resident of Kherson received medical assistance on-site after sustaining explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to his hand.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in Beryslav, Kherson region, a 54-year-old man was killed, and others were injured in a drone attack. Earlier in the day, a woman died following a Russian shelling of the village of Nezlamne in Bilozerka community, Kherson region.