REAL MADRID MOTIVATED TO ACHIEVE MORE SUPERCOPA DE ESPANA SUCCESS IN SAUDI ARABIA

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (January 8, 2025) – Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says his team is motivated to begin the new year with an important trophy as the Supercopa de Espana holders prepare to defend their title at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Real Madrid possess a remarkable record in Saudi Arabia, winning the Supercopa three times in four visits to the Kingdom, including last year when they dominated rivals Barcelona 4-1 in Riyadh.

They begin their title defence against Copa del Rey finalists Mallorca on Thursday, with the match scheduled to begin at 10pm local time. La Liga runners-up Barcelona and Copa del Rey winners Atlhetic Club complete the 2025 Supercopa lineup.

Returning as defending champions to the scene of their first Saudi triumph in 2020, when the competition was expanded to four teams and relocated to Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid will be confident of equalling Barcelona’s all-time Supercopa record of 14 titles. The European and La Liga champions arrive in Jeddah top of the league table, with six wins and a draw in their last seven games in all competitions.

Ancelotti has been in charge for two of Real Madrid’s Supercopa triumphs in Saudi Arabia – in 2022 and 2024 – and the Italian is determined to add another trophy to his already stacked collection.

Ancelotti said: “It is an important competition. It is the first competition of the year. It has brought us a lot of motivation. We hope that this Supercopa will bring us motivation and commitment. We already know that when this team has a title at stake, it focuses very well. They have rested and the players have taken advantage of it to rest and arrive well in 2025."

Real Madrid can expect massive support inside the 62,345-capacity King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday. Los Blancos are one of the best supported clubs in Saudi Arabia, a country with a passionate football culture that is becoming increasingly prominent as hosts for major football events.

Ancelotti said he is grateful for the support Real Madrid receives in the Kingdom but insisted that his team cannot simply rely on the energy of the crowd to defeat Mallorca, who held Real to a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the league season in August.

The Real Madrid manager said: “We have a lot of affection for Saudi Arabia. [But] the fans are not going to change what might happen on the pitch against a good team, who will make things difficult for us, as happened in the first game of the season. We know our opponents very well and they know us. It's going to be very competitive, it was hard for us in the league. They have good characteristics and can fight us in the match."

Mallorca are enjoying a strong season in La Liga, occupying sixth place at the halfway stage. However, they arrive at the Supercopa de Espana following a shock defeat to fourth-tier Pontevedra in the third round of the Copa del Rey, denying the Palma club the opportunity to replicate last season’s impressive run to the final.

Mallorca captain Antonio Raíllo insisted the surprise loss will not define the club’s season and that the squad is fully focused on the rest of the campaign.

Raíllo said: “We are professionals and we have to look forward after what happened in Pontevedra. The match against Real Madrid is very important. We have to understand that it is a setback that should not spoil the season we are having. Being here is a reward.

“Mallorca's strength is its unity, its family-like unity. This is our strength. This team is good as a whole. I haven't prepared any talks, I haven't thought about it. But when the match comes, few words can be said because we fight to play this type of match. My teammates will be motivated.”

The Supercopa de Espana is being staged in Saudi Arabia as part of a long-term partnership with the Royal Spanish Football Federation, which will keep the competition in the Kingdom until 2029. It is part of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to delivering the world’s best sports events while inspiring the population to get active and live healthy lifestyles.

In addition to the Supercopa de Espana, Saudi Arabia hosts the Supercoppa Italiana and is set to welcome the biggest international tournaments in the future, including the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

• The first Supercopa de Espana held in Saudi Arabia took place in Jeddah in 2020.

• The 2025 Supercopa de Espana is the fifth edition of the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

• The Supercopa de Espana will be staged in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a long-term partnership with the Royal Spanish Federation (RFEF).

• Real Madrid have won three of the four Supercopa de Espanas that have taken place in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona won the other tournament in 2023.





MENAFN09012025007469016123ID1109072109