Marmi 2025: Al Tala'a Falconers Qualify For Final, Team Gharbia Clings To Triumph

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The contests of Haddad Al Tahadi and Al Tala'a Championships continued Tuesday as part of the 16th edition of the Qatar International Falconry and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025).

Tuesday's contests were spectacular with Team Gharbia clinging to triumph in Haddad Al Tahadi competitions from the sixth Group, culminating in Marmi Festival Chairman, Miteb Mubarak Al Qahtani crowning the winners and those qualified for the final with a cash prize of QR100,000, along with the qualification trophy for the final, bringing the total number of qualifiers in Haddad Al Tahadi to 6.



Chairperson of Haddad Al Tahadi committee Shawi Al Kaabi stated that the sixth group competitions were outstanding and powerful which strikingly spellbound a large crowd of spectators who enjoyed the strong evasion of pigeons being pursued by peregrine falcons. Al Kaabi hailed the falconers' commitment to punctuality with 31 of whom recording outstanding presence, with the participation of 27 Qatari and foreign falconers. He highlighted that the seventh groups competitions slated for yesterday.

Morning times witnessed intense contests among the groups from 11 until 15, with Hamad Ghaleb Al Dosari being qualified after his pigeon took off in just one minute and five seconds, and Barzan's team, whose falcon took off in one minute and 34 seconds.

Chairperson of the Al Tala'a Championship, Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Ali, announced the postponement of the contests for groups 14 and 15, as well as the rescheduling of the contest for group 11. This decision was made due to delays in the event's launch and poor visibility caused by heavy mist.