Azerbaijani Club Transfers Two More Basketball Players
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Azerbaijani team NTD BH BAKU has completed the transfer of two
more basketball players, Azernews reports.
The team has signed contracts with Huseyn Mammadov and Oguzkhan
Guliyev.
The term of the contract with them is until the end of the
season. Huseyn Mammadov previously played for Absheron team.
Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has
played a major role in the development of basketball in the
country.
In 1994, the ABF became a full member of the International
Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national
basketball teams to join international competitions.
In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held
in Baku. In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA
European Development Cup in Albania.
Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz
2010 International Basketball Tournament.
Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the
5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The team won one gold and one silver
medal for Azerbaijan.
Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve,
attracting more sports fans.
MENAFN09012025000195011045ID1109071222
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.