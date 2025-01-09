Realtor180 Hosts Exclusive Episode With Compass Founder And CEO Robert Reffkin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Realtor180 Podcast: Host Shawn Kunkler in conversation with Compass CEO Robert Reffkin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Realtor180 is thrilled to announce the exclusive interview with the CEO of Compass Robert Reffkin.In this powerful new episode, Shawn Kunkler the founder of the Homeward Associates team out of San Francisco sits down with Robert Reffkin the founder and CEO of the publicly traded brokerage Compass-an trailblazer and visionary-to dive deep into the mindset that fuels entrepreneurial success, especially in the high-stakes world of real estate.As a thought leader, Robert Reffkin shares his unique perspective on how personal experiences shape our worldview and form the foundation of successful ventures. Through heartfelt and candid dialogue, Robert and Shawn explore the critical importance of instilling core values in future generations, the art of hiring for kindness and cultural alignment, and strategies for navigating the relentless challenges of building a business from the ground up.One of the episode's most impactful moments comes when Robert candidly addresses the realities of facing negative press and the unwavering necessity of maintaining forward momentum. He reveals how to embrace adversity, transform challenges into opportunities, and uncover hidden paths to growth-lessons that resonate far beyond the real estate industry.“This is not just an interview; it's a masterclass in resilience, leadership, and creating lasting impact,” said Shawn Kunkler.“Robert's insights are transformative for anyone seeking to grow, adapt, and succeed, no matter the odds.”The Realtor180 Show brings real estate agents nationwide face-to-face with top industry experts. Each week, we share insider secrets for achieving extraordinary success, diving into topics like innovative marketing, powerful business strategies, and the inspiration you need to take your business to the next level.The show's host, Shawn Kunkler, is a renowned San Francisco Realtor and the founder of the Homeward Associates team at Compass. With years of experience in the industry, Shawn has created a reputation as a top-performing agent in the San Francisco Bay Area. He is excited to use his knowledge to help coach other real estate agents to reach their full potential.Find Realtor180 wherever you listen to podcasts:Youtube: @realtor180Spotify:Apple:

Robert Reffkin's Secrets to Thriving in Real Estate & Life | Shawn Kunkler Interviews Compass CEO

