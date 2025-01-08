Harley-Davidson Announces Promotion Of Jonathan Root To President, Commercial

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, ("Harley-Davidson") (NYSE:HOG ) today announced that Jonathan Root has been promoted to President, Commercial; Root will continue to serve as Chief Officer at the Company. Following this change, Root's new title will be "Chief Financial Officer and President, Commercial."

Root will assume his new responsibilities effective January 27, 2025, reporting to CEO Jochen Zeitz. In this expanded role, Root will assume oversight of global commercial operations while retaining his existing leadership of the finance organization.

"This promotion reflects Jonathan's strong leadership across a variety of roles at Harley-Davidson, and is underpinned by his knowledge and expertise of our business," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson Inc.

Root was appointed as Harley-Davidson CFO in June 2023, having previously held the role of Senior Vice President at Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS), where Root oversaw the global HDFS business, as President of Eaglemark Savings Bank, President of Harley-Davidson Insurance, and President of all other HDFS subsidiaries. Root joined HDFS in 2011.

Root holds an MBA from the University of Detroit Mercy and a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Finance from Wayne State University.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at .

