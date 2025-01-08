Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Of New Youngtown Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican/SeasonsOnOliveGO )

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons on Olive for a special Grand Opening event on Saturday, January 11, from 12 to 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and enter a prize drawing.



Community highlights:



New two-story homes with open layouts

Three thoughtfully designed SeasonsTM Collection floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 1,790 to 2,370 sq. ft.

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Near Loop 101 & Loop 303 Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment & outdoor recreation

Seasons on Olive is located at 11603 W. Beck Drive in Youngtown. Call 480.624.0244 or visit RichmondAmerican for more information and to RSVP for the community's Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

