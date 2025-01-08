Assuriot Partners With MECUM AUCTIONS To Revolutionize Classic Car Security

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ASSURIoT is looking forward to participating in the upcoming MECUM AUCTIONS Kissimmee, Florida show January 7-19, where it will have the opportunity to meet buyers and attendees to showcase its innovative security solutions. MECUM clients are a perfect fit for ASSURIoT, as they seek to protect their high-value assets with leading tailored to the unique needs of collector cars.

ASSURIoT will be present at 4 upcoming MECUM AUCTION events, beginning with the Kissimmee, FL show

Brian Manning, ASSURIoT's President, is excited to interact with MECUM AUCTION show attendees. "To partner with MECUM AUCTIONS, America's premier auto auction is a true honor. The sheer number and quality of vehicles that are either on display or sold at auction during the event are impressive and a perfect fit for the high value tracking system that we at ASSURIoT offer. We take the worry out of asset protection and can't wait to demonstrate the functionality of our security and tracking system, which also includes an APP."

The ASSURIoT App is perfect for documenting and protecting an unlimited number of assets that you value highly and want to maintain accurate records for insurance, or other purposes. These records are safely stored off-site, securely, in case they are needed in the future.

YOU COLLECT. WE PROTECT.



Assure your most valued assets are safe.

Mobile APP connects you to your passions.

Military-grade technology provides ultimate security.

Unlimited assets & up to 25 trackers in one subscription. Battery life of up to 4 years.

ASSURIoT's innovative device provides instant theft alerts, real-time GPS tracking, and a remarkable four-year battery life, ensuring seamless protection for high-value vehicles without compromising their originality or functionality. Through this partnership, MECUM customers will benefit from a special program featuring an exclusive package designed specifically for MECUM attendees and buyers, enhancing their ability to safeguard their investments.

Manning added: "You collect. We protect. In addition to this security system offering, ASSURIoT is also excited to introduce its new Passive to Active (P2A) program at MECUM events. This groundbreaking program provides advanced monitoring that goes beyond simple location tracking. P2A advanced monitoring represents a new category of security, assuring that your most treasured high-value assets remain where you store them, sending alerts if they move and tracking them if necessary. The classic car collector or other high net worth individuals can stay a step ahead of the theft danger by using a comprehensive technology and protection system like ASSURIoT."

As part of this collaboration, ASSURIoT will have a prominent presence at 4 upcoming MECUM AUCTION events, beginning with the Kissimmee, Florida show, and will offer exclusive product demonstrations and special offers for attendees. Together, ASSURIoT and MECUM are setting a new standard for security and tracking in the collector car market.

