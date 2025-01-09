Trudeau says ‘no way in hell’ Trump will obtain Canada

(MENAFN) Outgoing Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau has firmly rejected US President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion of merging Canada with the United States. had proposed that removing the "artificially drawn line" between the two countries could enhance national security. Trudeau, addressing the proposal on social media, stated there was "no way in hell" Canada would become part of the US, but acknowledged the strong trade and security ties between the two nations.



Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre echoed Trudeau’s sentiment, calling Canada an independent country and emphasizing the nation's role as a close ally to the US. Poilievre also pledged to strengthen Canada's military and secure its Arctic region if he became prime minister. Trump's comments were made following Trudeau's announcement of stepping down as Liberal Party leader amid declining approval ratings. Trump reacted by suggesting that many Canadians would embrace being the 51st state and criticized Trudeau for resigning amid trade concerns.

