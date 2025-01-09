Russians Kill 574 Civilians In Ukraine Throughout Autumn 2024 UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif presented an updated version of the Human Rights Council's report on the war in Ukraine for the period from September 1 to November 30, 2024, in Geneva.

This was reported by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), according to Ukrinform.

According to the Deputy High Commissioner, during this period, Russian led to the deaths of 574 civilians in Ukraine.

Russian shelling and bombing also damaged critical infrastructure facilities.

Al-Nashif pointed to an increase in grave violations of international humanitarian law,“including likely war crimes.”

She highlighted reports from Ukrainian prisoners of war,“both men and women, who described widespread and systematic torture... brutal beatings, electric shocks, suffocation, and prolonged solitary confinement.” Most also reported sexual violence,“including rape and forced nudity.”

The Deputy High Commissioner expressed deep concern over the significant increase in reports of executions of Ukrainian servicemen captured by the Russians.“Executions without trial are a war crime. During the reporting period, the OHCHR documented 62 such executions in 19 separate incidents.”

in: 13ofto 6

According to the UN Monitoring Mission, since February 2022, over 12,300 civilians (including more than 650 children) have been killed in Ukraine as a result of the war, and at least 27,800 have been injured.

In addition, more than 700 medical facilities and 1,500 educational institutions have been damaged or destroyed.