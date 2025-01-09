Pro-independence chief snubs Trump’s demand to purchase Greenland

(MENAFN) Greenland’s Prime Mute Bourup Egede has firmly rejected US President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion to buy Greenland from Denmark. Trump, on his Truth Social platform, expressed his belief that the island, rich in Arctic resources, would benefit greatly under US protection. However, Egede emphasized that Greenland belongs to its people and reaffirmed the government's goal of pursuing independence from Denmark.



Egede made clear in a post that external opinions, including those from the US and Denmark, should not distract Greenland from its path to independence. Trump’s renewed interest in Greenland follows his 2019 proposal, which was also rejected by both the local government and Denmark. Donald Trump Jr. visited the island recently, praising the people and their reception.



Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen welcomed US investment in Greenland but reiterated that the island’s future decisions lie with its people. Trump's foreign policy proposals have also included ideas to make Canada the "51st state" and regain control of the Panama Canal, both of which have been rejected by the respective nations.

MENAFN09012025000045015687ID1109072653