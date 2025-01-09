China’s annual inflation drops to nine-month low in December

(MENAFN) China’s annual inflation eased to a nine-month low of 0.1 percent in December, down from 0.2 percent the previous month, in line with expectations, according to official data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.



On a year-on-year basis, food prices showed a decline of 0.5 percent, reflecting a reduction in the cost of basic food items. In contrast, non-food prices experienced a modest increase of 0.2 percent, indicating slight pressure in other sectors.



When looking at the month-on-month figures, China’s consumer price index (CPI) remained flat in December, showing no change compared to a 0.6 percent decline in the prior month. This flat CPI suggests that inflationary pressures were contained during the final month of 2024.



Food prices decreased by 0.6 percent month-on-month, largely attributed to favorable weather conditions that helped stabilize supply chains and reduce the cost of food production and transportation. The decline in food prices contributed to the overall stability of consumer prices in December.



Meanwhile, wholesale prices continued to slide, marking the 27th consecutive month of declines. China’s producer price inflation (PPI) dropped by 2.3 percent year-on-year in December, reflecting persistent weakness in factory-gate prices. This ongoing decline in wholesale prices highlights challenges for manufacturers, particularly in sectors facing oversupply or weakened demand.

