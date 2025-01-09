Parvesh Verma’S Illegal Acts Will Reduce Polls To Farce: Kejriwal Tells ECI

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Seeking a ban on BJP nominee Parvesh Verma for Model Code of Conduct violation, the AAP's National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday reiterated allegations of manipulation in the electoral rolls of New Delhi constituency, claiming the electoral process may be reduced to a“big farce” if the Election Commission of India (ECI) fails to intervene.

Hitting back, Verma said the AAP's allegations against him and poll panel officials were a sign of Kejriwal conceding defeat even before on February 5.

After leading a party delegation to the Election Commission, Kejriwal alleged wrongdoing in addition of 13,000 voters and deletion of 5,500 voters' name between December 15-January 7 in the New Delhi Assembly seat, where he is pitted against Verma and Congress nominee Sandeep Dikshit.

“We have given an application to the ECI... the practices which are going on are going to render the election process a big farce. However, we have full faith in the Election Commission and hope strict action will be taken to bring the entire process on track,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader sought the removal of the District Election officer and Electoral Registration Officer of the seat, alleging that the officials have not taken any action against the“corrupt practices” of Verma who is openly conducting job fairs, distributing spectacles and giving money to women.

Kejriwal accused his BJP rival of getting illegal support from election officials and said Verma has defied all restrictions related to the Model Code of Conduct that came into effect after the poll panel announced the dates for the February 5 elections in the national Capital.

“Parvesh Verma's home should be raided. There should be a ban on his contesting the elections. He is openly declaring things on social media and adopting unfair means,” said Kejriwal.

However, Verma denied any wrongdoing and said Kejriwal and his party leaders were looking at a big defeat in the upcoming elections and making wild allegations due to panic.

He said his 'selfless' efforts to help the youths get job calls from companies and his NGO's efforts to financially help poor women were being blown out of proportion.

Earlier, Kejriwal led a team of party leaders - Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP MP Sanjay Singh – and met Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar and sought action against Verma for violating the Model Code of Conduct.