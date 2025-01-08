Tom Eggerud, Dickey’S Franchisee In Eagan, MN, Celebrates 14 Years Of Success, Community Impact, And Catering Excellence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dedicated Leadership and Hands-On Approach Drive Continued Growth and Strengthen Local Connections

Eagan, Minnesota, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom Eggerud, a proud franchisee of Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Eagan, Minnesota , marks his 14th year of success in the fast-casual restaurant industry. Over the past decade, Tom has transformed his single location into a thriving business, focusing on catering and building strong community ties. Under his leadership, the restaurant has become a staple in Eagan, providing quality Texas-style barbecue and exceptional customer service.

Tom Eggerud began his journey with Dickey's in 2010, recognizing the untapped potential for barbecue in the Twin Cities. After attending an expo and visiting the corporate office, he quickly decided to open his own location. Despite the challenges of starting in Minnesota's winter, his store's success grew steadily, with Eggerud eventually consolidating his operations to focus on what was working best - one location and a heavy emphasis on catering.

“I've always believed in being hands-on and connecting with my customers, and that's what has fueled our growth,” said Eggerud.“Catering has been a game-changer for us. It allowed us to balance both in-store dining and off-site services, and we've built lasting relationships with our clients along the way. This isn't just a business for me - it's a part of the Eagan community.”

Eggerud's store has also become known for its exceptional team, many of whom have been with him for years. One employee has worked with him for over 12 years, helping to create a culture of dependability and consistency within the business.

“Tom is the epitome of what it means to be an engaged and dedicated franchisee,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group.“His commitment to quality and community has been key to his success, and his ability to adapt and grow in a competitive market speaks volumes about his leadership and determination.”

In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Eggerud has remained deeply involved in his local community, participating in events such as the International Food Festival and supporting local organizations. His store has become a local hub for great food, family-friendly service, and community engagement.

“We are so proud to have Tom as part of the Dickey's family,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants.“His dedication to his team and his focus on catering have allowed him to not only thrive in a competitive market but also create a positive impact on the Eagan community. He exemplifies everything that makes Dickey's Barbecue Pit special.”

Looking ahead, Eggerud hopes to pass the business down to one of his children. His oldest son, Aaron, who worked at the restaurant for many years, is now considering returning to the business and taking on a leadership role. Eggerud's focus on family values and strong employee relationships has helped solidify the foundation of his successful business.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world's largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey's barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey's never takes shortcuts-because real barbecue can't be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey's Barbecue Franchise and Dickey's Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey's has been recognized on Newsweek's 2022 "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation's Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine .

For more information, visit . For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit .

