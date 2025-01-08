Match Resource Redefines Modern Matchmaking With Innovative Recruitment Approach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Match Resource, The Matchmaker's Matchmaker

First Professional Recruitment Company Dedicated to the Dating Offers Complimentary Registration for Singles

- Louie Felix, Co-Founder, Match ResourceLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Match Resource Redefines Modern Matchmaking with Innovative Recruitment ApproachFirst Professional Recruitment Company Dedicated to the Dating Industry Offers Complimentary Registration for SinglesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 - A new venture is taking an innovative approach to finding genuine connections in the dating world. Match Resource, the first professional recruitment company specifically serving the dating and matchmaking industry, is transforming how singles and top-tier matchmakers connect. By applying a“headhunter” methodology, Match Resource screens and recruits candidates with an emphasis on meaningful compatibility, rather than the mass-market model of traditional databases or dating apps.Personalizing the Matchmaking ExperienceMatch Resource's co-founders include veteran dating expert Louie Felix, who has led two national matchmaking firms and currently heads both Matchmaking VIP and Agape Match; USC graduate Nate Romero; and Cal Poly Pomona student Michael Felix. This collaborative team brings together decades of industry knowledge and a forward-thinking perspective, focusing on thorough vetting and personal introductions.“We aim to raise the standard of how people meet,” says Founder Louie Felix, who has over 20 years of experience in the matchmaking arena.“By carefully considering an individual's lifestyle, relationship goals, and personal values, we're striving to help matchmakers present their clients with truly compatible options.”A Unique Opportunity for SinglesOne hallmark of Match Resource is its complimentary database, through which singles can register and potentially be introduced to high-end matchmakers' clients. Rather than relying on general online dating platforms, this model offers a more selective pool of singles whose backgrounds and interests have been individually reviewed.Recruitment-Focused: Match Resource works directly with high-caliber matchmakers worldwide, sourcing and interviewing singles on their behalf.Comprehensive Screening: Registrants undergo a personalized interview process, enabling Match Resource to make more informed, high-quality introductions.No Cost for Singles: By partnering directly with the matchmaking firms, Match Resource ensures that singles can join the database free of charge.Founders' Inspiration and BackgroundThe entrepreneurial journey behind Match Resource reflects both a seasoned understanding of the matchmaking market and new energy from recent college graduates.Louie Felix has served as CEO of two national matchmaking companies, is the Founder and CEO of Matchmaking VIP, and currently leads Agape Match, a premier New York matchmaking agency.Nate Romero (USC) and Michael Felix (Cal Poly Pomona) chose to forgo traditional post-college roles, collaborating with Louie to design a service that prioritizes authenticity and deeper connection.“We wanted to create a system where singles aren't just another name in a database,” notes Romero.“Seeing the positive response so far suggests many people are looking for a more personalized alternative.”Why It's NewsworthyValentine's Day Timing: With the holiday approaching, interest in unique or elevated approaches to finding love is at its peak.Entrepreneurial Approach: Match Resource's blend of experienced leadership and fresh perspectives offers a new business model in a rapidly evolving industry.Alternative to Dating Apps: Many singles express fatigue with swipe-based platforms. Match Resource addresses that concern by focusing on depth, suitability, and genuine introductions.Looking AheadMatch Resource welcomes inquiries from media outlets, including morning shows and online publications. The team is available to discuss:The advantages of recruitment-based matchmakingThe significance of thorough, one-on-one screening for compatibilityHow entrepreneurial thinking can reshape conventional industriesPractical advice for singles seeking meaningful connections“We hope to broaden what's possible in the matchmaking space,” Felix adds.“Through our recruitment approach, we strive to connect people in a way that stands out from the usual paths-particularly for professionals with specific goals and values.”

Louie Felix

Match Resource

+1 310-881-7227

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.