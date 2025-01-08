Maggot Debridement Market Trends, Competition Analysis, And Growth Forecast To 2035

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maggot Debridement by Administration, Application, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.

The global maggot debridement market is estimated to be USD 14.7 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 43.35 Million by 2035, with a CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow due to factors including the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatment, biotechnology advancements, adoption in emerging markets, and strategic alliances and partnerships.



Maggot therapy is becoming popular in emerging economies with limited access to sophisticated wound care products since it is easy to use and reasonably priced. For instance, the CRAFTSMAN brand from Stanley Black & Decker will be introducing several new power tool models in October 2024 that are intended to increase runtime and improve performance. Whether you're building a pergola, refinishing furniture, or making a feature wall, the newest additions include a drill/driver, hammer drill, impact driver, screwdriver, 2-tool combination kit, and circular saw to help you complete those large do-it-yourself tasks.

By administration, the bio bags segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global maggot debridement market in 2024 owing to the increased patient preference for enclosed and hygienic treatment methods, ease of application, and reduced risk of contamination during debridement. For instance, in April 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, announced the launch of NexGard SPECTRA (afoxolaner and milbemycin oxime) in India, following CDSCO approval. Following the successful debut of its blockbuster NexGard series of products - NexGard X and L in 2020 and NexGard S and M (afoxolaner) in 2023 - this represents an expansion of the NexGard product line for dogs aged two months and weighing two kilograms or more. Additionally, the loose larva segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its higher efficacy in treating deep or irregularly shaped wounds and its growing use in complex wound care cases.

By application, the chronic wounds segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global maggot debridement market in 2024 owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers, which require effective and continuous wound care solutions. For instance, Wound AI, a state-of-the-art clinical decision support platform designed to revolutionize wound care therapy, was unveiled in October 2024 by Vantiq, a global leader in real-time smart application development, in partnership with Telemedicine Solutions and NTT DATA. During a keynote address in the AI Pavilion at the 2024 HLTH Conference, this innovative approach was revealed. Additionally, the wounds segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its increasing use in treating traumatic injuries and post-surgical wound complications, especially in settings where traditional methods are less effective.

By end-user, the Hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global maggot debridement market in 2024 owing to the availability of advanced wound care facilities, skilled healthcare professionals, and the adoption of innovative therapies like maggot debridement. For instance, Allergan Aesthetics, a division of AbbVie announced in September 2024 that BOTOXCosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) is now accessible in China for the treatment of masseter muscle prominence (MMP). One of the muscles in the lower face used for eating is the masseter, and its predominance can give the lower face a broad, square appearance1. The China National Medical Product Administration (NMPA) recently approved BOTOX Cosmetic for the short-term treatment of marked to extremely marked MMP in adults. The first neurotoxin authorized in China for MMP is BOTOX Cosmetic, which provides a well-established dosage, strong clinical support, and physician education associated with on-label therapy. Additionally, the wound care center segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising establishment of specialized centers focusing on chronic and hard-to-heal wounds, coupled with increased patient referrals to these facilities.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of chronic wounds, advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness and adoption of maggot debridement therapy, and supportive regulatory approvals by agencies such as the FDA. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly increasing incidence of diabetes and chronic wounds, growing healthcare investments, rising awareness about alternative wound care therapies, and expanding access to healthcare services in emerging economies. For instance, in July 2024, Cuprina launched MEDIFLY, a bio-dressing that uses maggot debridement therapy to heal chronic wounds. This novel dressing combines physical debridement from live larvae with chemical action from enzymes to effectively remove necrotic tissue while retaining healthy tissue. Since its introduction, MEDIFLY has gained popularity in the Hong Kong market, with several large hospitals implementing the device.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2025-2035

Study Coverage



Market Forecast by Administration, Application, and End User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries



North America (U.S. and Canada)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players



Abiomed Inc.



Medtronic PLC



Baxter International Inc.



Terumo Corporation



Carmat SA



SynCardia Systems, LLC



Jarvik Heart, Inc.



Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA



Xenotransplantation Inc.



Cytosorbents Corporation



Bellco S.r.l.



Bioartificial Kidney International



LivaNova PLC



HemoCleanse, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation 20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Maggot Debridement Market Analysis & Forecast by Administration 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Mn)



Loose Larva Biobags

Maggot Debridement Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Mn)



Acute Wounds



Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Burns

Chronic Wounds



Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Pressure Ulcers



Venous Leg Ulcers Other Chronic Wounds

Maggot Debridement Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Mn)



Hospital

Clinics

Wound Care Centers Others

Key Attributes