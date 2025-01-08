Mcadams Leans Into Growth Of Transportation Sector With Acquisition Of Two Locations Of Top 500 Design Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Adding additional offices to our existing North Carolina footprint is a great opportunity for us," said Michael Munn, president and chief executive officer at McAdams. "The current TPD team focuses on specialized public engagement topics, such as environmental responsibility and work with non-profit agencies, and develops helpful and creative solutions. As we aim to expand the transportation sector within McAdams, we're confident that together, we can deliver the best solutions to clients throughout the Carolinas, Texas, and Florida."



Adding additional local employees is critical to generating growth within the company and the communities it serves.

With this acquisition, McAdams will further develop its transportation solutions division and continue to nurture existing relationships with cities, towns, and public officials. Adding additional local employees is critical to generating growth within the company and the communities it serves.



"We're eager to integrate the Greenville and Asheville teams into the McAdams organization, a household name in North Carolina engineering," said Shawn Glick, chief financial officer of TPD. "Existing TPD clients will undoubtedly benefit from McAdams' local presence and expertise in NCDOT processes. The team's impactful work will continue to be supported throughout the Carolinas. Our aim is to continue our partnership with McAdams on future projects and become the go-to source for reliable work."

As McAdams supports the growth of their transportation sector, expertise from the newly added offices will be welcomed and encouraged. Given the similarities in culture, focuses, and clients, this addition highlights a strategic growth that will be beneficial for McAdams and the engineering transportation industry as a whole.



About McAdams

Founded in 1979,

McAdams is a full-service civil engineering, land planning, landscape architecture, transportation, and geomatics firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with offices throughout North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. McAdams is passionate about providing unique and engaging experiences for its clients and its clients' clients. McAdams understands the importance of a lasting impression and strives to bring life to the collective vision for project success. McAdams' engineering expertise and other integrated services help provide efficient and effective solutions to serve its clients' project needs. McAdams cares about the end product and shares its clients' goals.



About TPD

Established in 1989, TPD improves the quality of life for the public construction management, environmental permitting, highway design, and more. TPD is invested in providing quality sustainable service, responsiveness, and local knowledge for the benefit of clients and teaming partners.



