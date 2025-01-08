The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Ranks No. 10 On Franchise Times Fast & Serious 2025 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brothers that just do Gutters has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the country, securing the No. 10 spot on the prestigious Franchise Times "Fast & Serious" 2025 list. This annual ranking highlights the 40 smartest-growing franchises, evaluating both rapid expansion and long-term stability.

The ranking is based on a proprietary 10-point formula developed by Franchise Times, which analyzes key growth metrics over a three-year period, including systemwide sales growth, unit growth, and overall revenue increase. To qualify, franchises must have systemwide sales exceeding $40 million and meet strict criteria for consistent growth and operational success.

"This recognition highlights the hard work of our franchisees and the strength of our systems," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers that just do Gutters. "Joining the Evive Brands family in 2023 fast-forwarded our progress, allowing us to implement innovative operating systems and enhance franchisee support. These advancements have positioned us for sustainable growth while maintaining our focus on delivering exceptional service to our clients."

The Brothers that just do Gutters' thoughtful, measured growth strategy sets it apart. Over the past three years, the franchise has achieved 232.9% systemwide sales growth and 177.5% unit growth, finishing 2023 with 111 units and $86 million in systemwide sales. The brand's emphasis on franchisee training, leadership development, and a proprietary skills ladder for gutter installers has been instrumental in reducing turnover and ensuring consistent quality across its locations.

As part of Evive Brands, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company, The Brothers that just do Gutters has continued to expand its reach and improve its operations, with plans to roll out new customer relationship management tools and operational systems in 2025.

The Franchise Times "Fast & Serious" list provides a unique perspective on franchise growth by focusing on longevity and sustainability, distinguishing itself from rankings that prioritize short-term gains. The Brothers that just do Gutters' placement at No. 10 underscores its success as a leader in the home services industry. To view, visit: Franchise Times Fast & Serious 2025 List



