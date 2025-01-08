Global Tiger Nuts Market Outlook 2031: Revenue Surge Driven By Consumer Shift Towards Healthy Snacks And Natural Foods, TMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global tiger nuts is experiencing substantial growth as consumers increasingly prioritize healthier, organic, and nutrient-dense snack options. Tiger nuts, known for their versatile usage in both food and beverage products, are gaining popularity due to their high fiber content, gluten-free properties, and benefits. This trend is supported by innovations such as tiger nut milk, which is becoming a preferred alternative to traditional dairy products. The market is expected to see continued expansion, driven by increasing demand for plant-based and organic food products.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tiger nuts market (Mercado de Chufas) is forecasted to experience robust growth, driven by the rising awareness of the health benefits associated with tiger nuts and their derivatives. The market, valued at US$ 236.0 million in 2022, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 469.6 million by 2031 . The increasing use of tiger nuts in various food products, such as snacks, beverages, and even personal care products, is fueling this growth.

Tiger nuts are considered a superfood due to their rich nutrient profile, including fiber, healthy fats, and vitamins. As a result, tiger nuts are being used in a wide range of products, from tiger nut flour and oils to tiger nut-based snacks and beverages. Companies are focusing on enhancing product innovation, particularly in the dairy alternative sector, where tiger nut milk is gaining popularity as a lactose-free, gluten-free, and plant-based alternative to cow's milk.

Furthermore, the market is witnessing increased investments in the organic segment, with many companies offering certified organic tiger nut products to cater to the growing consumer demand for clean-label and eco-friendly products.

Latest Trends in the Tiger Nuts Market



Increased Adoption of Tiger Nut Milk : The rising popularity of plant-based milk alternatives has driven the demand for tiger nut milk, which is gaining traction due to its nutritional benefits and suitability for lactose-intolerant and vegan consumers. This surge in demand for dairy alternatives is significantly contributing to the growth of the tiger nuts milk market .



Growing Demand for Organic Products : With rising awareness about health and sustainability, consumers are increasingly leaning towards organic tiger nuts and related products. Organic certifications are becoming a key differentiator for brands in the market.



Expansion of Tiger Nut-Based Snacks : The market is seeing the launch of a variety of tiger nut-based snacks, such as bars, chips, and even desserts, to cater to the growing demand for healthy and convenient snacking options.

Rise in E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Channels: Online retail is playing a crucial role in the growth of the tiger nuts market, as e-commerce platforms provide consumers with easy access to specialty products, particularly organic and premium tiger nut offerings.

Key Players in the Tiger Nuts Market



The tiger nuts market is highly competitive, with several key players driving innovation and market expansion. Prominent companies include Iyar Biotechnology, Inc. , CHUFAS BOU , Ecoideas , Henry Lamotte Services GmbH , KCB International , Kofi Vinyo and Company Limited (KVCL) , Levantex Bocairent S.L. , Organic Gemini , Pamela's Products , Rapunzel Naturkost , The Chufa Original Company , Tiger Nuts USA , Tigernuts Traders, S.L. , TOOTSI IMPEX Inc. , Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V. , and Xufex .

These companies are actively innovating and expanding their product portfolios, focusing on the development of new tiger nut-based products like milk, flour, and snacks to meet the changing consumer preferences in the global market.

The Nuts and Seeds Market is also contributing to the growth of the tiger nuts market as the demand for nutrient-dense snacks continues to rise. Tiger nuts, often classified as seeds, are benefiting from this broader trend in the nuts and seeds industry, which is seeing a growing shift toward healthier, plant-based options.

Regional Growth Opportunities



The tiger nuts market is experiencing growth across multiple regions, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health benefits and rising demand for natural food products.



North America : The region remains a dominant market, driven by a growing preference for healthy snacks and plant-based products.

Europe : Europe is witnessing substantial growth in the tiger nuts market, particularly in the dairy alternative and organic product segments.

Asia Pacific : The market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to increasing urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and a rising interest in plant-based diets. Middle East & Africa and South America : These regions are emerging markets with growing demand for organic and plant-based food products, creating opportunities for tiger nut manufacturers to expand their presence.

Opportunities for Growth

The tiger nuts market presents significant growth opportunities in the following areas:



Innovation in Dairy Alternatives : The increasing popularity of dairy-free products is driving the demand for tiger nut milk and other plant-based alternatives.

Organic and Clean-Label Products : As consumers continue to seek transparency and health-conscious options, the demand for organic tiger nuts and clean-label products is set to rise. E-commerce Expansion : The growing trend of online shopping presents an opportunity for tiger nut companies to reach a wider audience and increase sales through direct-to-consumer channels.

In conclusion, the tiger nuts market is poised for significant growth as the demand for healthy, organic, and plant-based food products continues to rise. With key players focusing on product innovation and regional expansion, the market is expected to see continued momentum over the next decade. As consumer preferences shift toward natural, nutrient-dense alternatives, tiger nuts are set to become a key player in the global health food industry.

