New Business, New Opportunities In Shanghai At NEPCON China 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEPCON China is the leading B2B event in the assembly field. It brings together leading brands, innovating new areas of IC packaging, attracting emerging companies to join, and integrating new resources in key fields.

Its concurrent, highly interactive events include conferences, competitions, award programs and business matchmaking, providing an incomparable business networking and for expanding new businesses in fast-growth industries and regions.

It helps you to explore future opportunities in new fields, such as AI, humanoid robotics, and the low-altitude economy by learning about industry trends and gaining insight via face-to-face exchange.

Coming this April 22-24, 2025, to the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, NEPCON China 2025 is expected to exceed 45,000 m2 of show space, attracting more than 500 exhibiting enterprises and brands, while hosting more than 20 industry-relevant and engaging summits and activities. Exhibitor segments of NEPCON China 2025 will showcase SMT, test & measurement equipment, dispensing & spraying equipment, smart factory, semiconductor packaging and testing equipment, electronic components, and more. The show will additionally focus on technologies and solutions for 3C,

automotive electronics, wireless communication devices and systems, new energy, and rail transit technology with leading exhibitors including ASMPT, HANWHA, YAMAHA, ASYS, BTU, ERSA, Omron, TRI, QUICK, and GKG.

Added show floor highlights include the Japan Electronics and Automation Zone, Electronic Materials Zone, and the Semiconductor Packaging and Testing Live DEMO, among other specialty zones.

NEPCON China 2025 will showcase the latest in innovative products and technologies.

NEPCON ∞

SPACE is set to unveil a dedicated smart car disassembly zone, strategically designed to engage buyers from the smart car manufacturing supply chain. The showcase will feature a comprehensive demonstration line for packaging and testing processes, including the aspects of integrated circuits, optical modules, and power modules. In addition, the event will host Country Days, factory tours, and exclusive matchmaking sessions for overseas buyers from Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and other specialty regions, ensuring an impressive and engaging experience for all attendees.

Pre-registration Link :

For more information, please visit .

Facebook: @NEPCONASIA

Twitter: @Nepcon_Official

LinkedIn: @NEPCON ASIA

SOURCE NEPCON China

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED