ION Storage Systems Supercharges Leadership Team To Accelerate Commercialization Of Its Solid-State Battery

ION announces a multi-faceted executive team of all-star veterans poised to scale the company's leading solid-state battery

BELTSVILLE, Md., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Storage Systems (ION) , a leader in advanced solid-state battery (SSB) technology, today announced three recent additions to its dynamic leadership team. The hires include Jorge Diaz Schneider as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, with over 10 years of experience in materials science and innovation, David McKenery as President and General Counsel with more than 15 years of experience in corporate development and intellectual property, and Eric Lind, who will serve as ION's first Chief Commercial Officer, bringing over 30 years of strategic experience in the battery industry. They join an already talented leadership team including the company's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Gregory Hitz.

ION is working to advance American leadership in battery technology with its versatile, safer, and more sustainable SSB platform, which is poised for targeted prototyping across key industry applications in 2025. This progress is fueled by the growing demand for safer, more powerful batteries for applications ranging from defense/military and grid storage to electric vehicles (EVs). With significant support from key public and private partnerships, including ARPA-E, the U.S. Department of Energy, Saint-Gobain, and KLA , ION is breaking through traditional barriers to innovation. ION's existing platform and relationships, coupled with a multifaceted team with complementary capabilities, opens new opportunities for growth and further innovation, enabling ION to scale its technology across industries and accelerate entry into new markets.

"Over the past year, ION's team has hit some monumental milestones, and the market is taking notice with increased demand for our safe, more powerful SSB," said Dr. Hitz. "This is a pivotal moment of growth for ION, and Jorge, David and Eric each bring invaluable experience that will propel the company into its next phase. When a team works together, complementing each other, it can achieve great things. From managing large-scale operations to forging strategic partnerships, this outstanding new leadership has the expertise to guide us to the great things we are very sure we can accomplish."

Industry Impact and Growth

ION's advancements in SSB technology, including its anode-less and compression-less design, address essential safety and efficiency needs across applications - from military to consumer to industrial uses including energy storage and EVs. The company has recently commissioned its pilot SSB manufacturing facility , underscoring its commitment to being a leading domestic SSB producer. With critical partnerships and state-of-the-art infrastructure, ION aims to continue scaling its operations and deliver on the growing demand of strategic customers.

Jorge Diaz Schneider, Chief Executive Officer

Jorge comes to ION from Albemarle Corporation, a leading global lithium supplier, where as Vice president of Advanced Energy Storage Materials and Lithium Recycling, he established a global business unit for high-energy-density battery materials, partnering with OEMs and strengthening upstream supply chains. Prior to Albemarle, at LORD Corporation, he commercialized thermally conductive resins and adhesives for EV battery pack assembly and other e-mobility applications across Europe, North America, and Asia. "ION's technology offers a clear path forward in a world that requires energy solutions free from traditional supply-chain vulnerabilities," he said. "I look forward to leading this exceptional team as we expand ION's impact in critical markets."

David McKenery, President and General Counsel

With a background in corporate law, David brings deep experience in providing advice on high-stakes strategic relationships. His experience in mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, and complex regulatory strategy will be instrumental as ION navigates new markets and partnerships. "ION's mission to transform energy storage is deeply aligned with my work in ensuring strong, growth-oriented legal frameworks," he said.

Eric Lind, Chief Commercial Officer

A veteran in the battery industry with over 30 years of experience, Eric led teams in aligning product development with customer needs, resulting in multi-million-dollar partnerships. Known for his customer-first approach to commercial strategy, Eric will focus on positioning ION as a leader in energy storage solutions. "Customers demand secure, scalable energy solutions and this demand has never been higher," said Eric. "I am excited to be part of a team that brings ION's groundbreaking technology to industries where reliable and long-lasting energy storage is paramount."

About ION Storage Systems, Inc.

ION offers a uniquely adaptable SSB technology platform for a variety of applications including defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and grid storage. The product of a materials-science-based approach, ION's patented solid-state lithium metal technology can offer a battery without cobalt, nickel, and other less sustainable materials offering a variable architecture of revolutionary 3-D, ceramic structure, built with rapidly scalable manufacturing in mind. ION leverages a unique ceramic cell design that supports the use of current and next-gen cathode chemistries, promoting circularity and recycling, avoiding the issues and challenges of mining, and refining rare earth metals. This modular, recyclable design ensures long-term reliability and a minimal environmental footprint.

Media Contact:

Emily Torrans

Mahoney Communications Group

[email protected]

212-220-6678

SOURCE ION Storage Systems, Inc.

