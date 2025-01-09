124 Refugees Arrested On Karpathos Island In Greece

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Wednesday, January 8, 124 refugees were arrested on the island of Karpathos, located in the eastern part of Greece. The Greek coast guard stated that 58 individuals were detained during an inspection near the island's main in the eastern Aegean Sea, while 66 others were apprehended in a remote area to the north of the island.

The coast guard reported that some of the detainees were found on land, while others were arrested from a speedboat without any identification markings.

Details about the identities of the detained refugees have not been disclosed. However, Turkey and Greece are key transit points for refugees and migrants from countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, and Iraq on their way to Europe.

Greek authorities attribute the rise in illegal migration from Turkey to Greece, and then to other European countries, to the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Last year, Greece reported nearly a 50% increase in illegal migrant arrivals, with Syrians making up the largest group.

The ongoing refugee crisis highlights the complex challenges faced by European countries in managing migration flows, especially as wars and conflicts continue to displace millions. As tensions rise along migration routes, both Greece and other EU nations are under increasing pressure to address the humanitarian crisis while ensuring border security.

Furthermore, the detention of refugees in Greece is a reminder of the harsh realities faced by displaced individuals as they attempt to find safety in Europe. With no clear resolution to the ongoing conflicts, it remains to be seen how European countries will adapt their policies to accommodate these vulnerable populations while balancing security concerns.

