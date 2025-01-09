RG Kar Case: CBI To Present Final Arguments In Special Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 9 (IANS) The trial process in the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August last year has almost come to the closing stage as the counsel of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will start presenting final arguments at a special court here from Thursday.

The process of final argument by the civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the sole prime accused in the crime, was completed on Wednesday.

After the CBI counsel completes its final argument, the same will be presented by the counsel of the victim's parents.

Sources said that after the final arguments by the counsels of both CBI and the victim's parents are over, the counsel of the accused will get a chance to briefly counter the contents of the final argument by CBI's counsel.

After the entire process is over, the judge of the special court will ask the counsels of the three parties to give their final statements, following which the trial process will be over. Thereafter the process of first the conviction and then the pronouncement of sentence will follow.

Since the entire trial process is held in-camera within the closed doors of the courtroom there is no scope to know or report on the details of the arguments and counter-arguments during the process.

Barring the parties concerned and their counsels, no other person, including the media, is allowed to be present in the courtroom during the entire trial process.

The CBI had so far submitted just one charge sheet in the case identifying Sanjay Roy as the“sole prime accused” in the case. During the course of interrogation, the CBI sleuths arrested the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal on charges of tampering with the evidence. However, both were recently granted“default bail” by the special court because the CBI failed to file a supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the date of their arrests.